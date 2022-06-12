Tony Leen: Provincial champions assume brace position as qualifier quartet bring the Big Mo

THE inequitable phase of the Football Championship is nigh. Those handicapped by superiority in their own province take up the obligatory brace position for whatever hurtles out of the Qualifier tunnel toward them.

In the case of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh, that may resemble more an oncoming train than something light and bendable. It’s twenty years since they upended Kerry in an All-Ireland final for maiden Sam Maguire, and McGeeney’s squad have a critical pre-requisite heading to the big smoke – battle-hardened momentum.

The Orchard have undressed Tyrone and Donegal on successive weekends and carries the sort of beneficial freight to Croke Park in a fortnight that Cork, Clare or even Mayo have not magicked up.

They are the last eight booby prize for regional champions who haven’t been inventive with excessive downtime. The 3-17 to 0-16 defeat of Donegal in Clones on Sunday was every bit as resounding as it reads.

They’ve also kicked over the traces of Ulster tradition and shaped a new order. Derry and Armagh look like they’re future-proofing while Donegal, Monaghan and even Tyrone look jaded and samey.

Munster, the weakest province for many, will provide more quarter-finalists than any other and though Cork and Clare must deny it, they are both in a place now where the last eight ensures an upbeat appraisal of their season. If Armagh’s dismantling of Declan Bonner’s side was the standout statement of the qualifiers, Clare’s win over Roscommon on Saturday at Croke Park was the head-turner, and it also worked 70-odd valuable Jones’ Road minutes into their legs and minds.

The manager Colm Collins carries the gait of a man utterly unfussed by the constant facility to sidestep what used be termed conventional wisdom. As Paul Keane details elsewhere on these pages, Collins has won 50% of his championship games since 2014 and made a pair of All-Ireland quarter-finals. How much fun would this one be against their neighbours from Galway?

And what of Cork? Captain Brian Hurley wasn’t having any mention of bonus territory after their unconvincing 2-18 to 1-16 win over Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday, even if the five-point victory did suggest that football’s upheaval in the county is eventually starting to subside.

Manager John Cleary belongs to a time when Cork trips to Croke Park were an every-year occurrence but right now they should be chewed to the marrow. The great deficit of their 2020 Munster final defeat to Tipperary after catching Kerry was losing the experience and value of an All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo. Not since the same opposition pipped them by a point in 2014, have they played a knockout game at Croke Park.

Billy Lee’s Limerick kept them honest, and then some, for the greatest part on Sunday’s Round 2 Qualifier, and only when the visitors lost Gordon Brown to a black card did Cork add 1-3 in a hurry to put daylight between the sides. A Brian Donovan goal on the hour had made it a three-point game, 1-15 to 1-12, before Cork’s Kevin O’Donovan was felled for a penalty converted by Hurley.

“We played Derry and Galway in the League, beaten seven or eight points, but we were not totally outclassed,” reflected Cleary. “We think we are after improving a good bit in the meantime, we have players back that we didn't have then, and not alone would we be having a shot at it, we would hope to be very competitive and with a chance of winning it.

“For a county like Cork, with the players we have at our disposal, that should be a minimum. We are there now and we want to play in an All-Ireland semi-final after a quarter-final. We'll leave no stone unturned in the next two weeks to try and get there.” By their league ranking, Cork are around 14th best in the country, one behind Clare. But after the upheaval of a “torrid” League, as Cleary described it, and the loss of manager Keith Ricken, not to mention a swathe of squad departures, there is a welcome quietness around the camp now.

“We’ve been stuttering away, for want of a better word, and now what we are looking at is trying to beat what’s in front of us. We wanted to back up Louth and put back-to-back wins together but we’re under no illusions, we’re really in the frying pan now.”

Though he had a quiet afternoon generally, Cathail O’Mahony’s 45th-minute run and goal underlined the potency of an inside line completed by Hurley and Stephen Sherlock that again chipped in with 2-10.

Billy Lee wore the hangdog look of a man afterwards who’d seen a glorious window of opportunity snap shut on his forefinger. Reminding him that Limerick are top 12 in the country and preparing for Division 2 in 2023 could be interpreted as patronising, however relevant for context. He’ll only have to look out the Ennis Road to see what might have been.

“That ten minutes with the black card, we suffered badly, that’s our own fault, but it slipped away from us there,” he acknowledged. “We’ve work to do for Division 2 next year but we are bitterly disappointed now. Four, five-point losses won’t be any good to us in 2023. We have to find a way to get over the line in matches.

“I backed these lads after the Munster final on live television when we didn’t do ourselves justice, but I didn’t have any doubt that they’d step up and compete against Cork. Where these lads have come from, ranked 31st or 32nd in the country, to where they are now, you have to have serious courage to do that. We might never win All-Irelands but there isn’t a team in the country would have done what those lads have. It would have been easier to walk away.”

A version of Lee’s Limerick met Galway’s second string the Thursday after the Munster and Connacht finals, but in terms of foreign prep, it’s been slim pickings for the four provincial winners. Kerry eschewed the possibility of a game since May 28, instead opting for their favoured quiet camp at Fota Island in Cork last weekend. Similarly, Dublin and Derry have been keeping it in house though all made trips to Croke Park and Clones this weekend to study the form.

The qualifier system is headed for the dirt nap if administrators have their way and not many provincial winners will weep its demise. Ditto provincial final losers. Statistics indicate that three out of four beaten finalists lose next time – this weekend it was a full house of all four for the first time in 12 years – Roscommon, Donegal, Kildare and Limerick. However, with the exception of Limerick, three of the four had a quarter-final spot in hand before relinquishing control. Is it the difficulty of recharging batteries? Or overcoming disappointment? Or an issue with drained confidence?

With two weeks to refuel and refocus, the quartet of football championship qualifiers don't have any such frictional drag to be hindering them.