The Cork manager believes his side is better equipped now to face Galway or Derry
Cleary: Cork will leave no stone unturned to make semi

John Cleary and Billy Lee at the end of the game

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 06:25
Eoghan Cormican, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Interim Cork manager John Cleary says they would be hopeful of progressing to an All-Ireland semi-final if pitted against Derry or Galway in this morning’s quarter-final draw.

Cork came off second best to both the Ulster and Connacht champions during the league, by margins of nine and eight points respectively, but Cleary insists that Cork have improved considerably since those two February defeats and are capable of matching either side.

“I don't think we can play Kerry again, so it is either Dublin, Derry, or Galway. We played Derry and Galway in the League, beaten eight or nine points, but not totally outclassed.

“We think we are after improving a good bit in the meantime, we have players back that we didn't have then, and not alone would we be having a shot at it, we would hope to be very competitive and within a chance of winning it,” said Cleary following their Limerick victory.

“We want to play in an All-Ireland semi-final. We'll leave no stone unturned in the next two weeks to try and get there.

“It’s a two-horse race. You don’t know [what could happen], look at Clare yesterday. Very few people gave them a chance against Roscommon. They went up and left everything on the line. That’s what I hope we’ll do in two weeks’ time.” 

Irrespective of who they draw in the last eight, Cork know they will be severely punished if they afford their quarter-final opponents as much space in Croke Park as they did Limerick yesterday, particularly in the opening half and again late on.

“Our intensity in the tackle wasn’t there. We were standing back off Limerick through the middle and they popped over seven points in the first half, but they could have had 10 or 11 and we could have been in a bit of bother after playing with the wind," Cleary continued.

“The disappointing thing today was we got our big scores and then we let them down the field and they could have been in for a goal at the end, and it would have made it very hard on us.

“There were probably heroic displays in defence from Kevin O’Donovan, Sean Powter, but it’s something we’ll have to work on. It has cost us all year. We’re very open down the middle and on another day it could have cost us big time. We’ll just try and rectify it in the next week or so.

“This is part of the learning experience for everyone. Hopefully, this is a project going forward. There are a lot of players in Cork, there are a lot of young players coming, but it’s no good unless you start putting displays and victories together now and that’s what we’re trying to do.”  

<p>Armagh supporters celebrate their side's second goal, a penalty scored by Rian O'Neill, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between between Donegal and Armagh at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

