Galway minors continue rise as they battle past Dublin in Tullamore 

GALWAY 0-10 DUBLIN 0-7

Galway’s difficult journey through the Connacht minor championship, where they lost three of their six starts, stood to them this afternoon in Tullamore as they proved far more battle-hardened than a Dublin side that cruised through Leinster, winning all five games by eight points or more.

With a strong wind at their backs, Dublin burst out of the blocks by scoring the first four points, with Joe Quigley and Pierce Donohue particularly impressive. However, the warning signs were there as Galway created goal chances, but saw Stephen Curley pull a penalty wide, while Jack Lonergan had another effort brilliantly saved by David Leonard.

Lonergan, Shay McGlinchey, Éanna Monaghan and Cillian Trayers all took control of their key diamond sector positions, and Galway took an 0-5 to 0-4 lead into the break.

A superb point from Quigley levelled matters after half-time, but a second yellow card for wing forward Luke O’Boyle heaped further pressure on the Dubs, and Galway’s sharper passing and ball-carrying set up an array of chances.

Excellent points from Fionn O’Connor, Seán Dunne, Tomás Farthing and Colm Costello moved the Tribesmen four points clear, and while Dublin reduced that gap through Clyde Burke, the goal chance they craved to save their season never looked like coming, despite the addition of eight injury time minutes.

Scorers for Galway: F O’Connor 0-2, J Lonergan 0-1, S McGlinchey 0-1, É Monaghan 0-1f, S Dunne 0-1, C Costello 0-1, O Morgan 0-1, T Farthing 0-1, O Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: J Quigley 0-3, P Donohue 0-2, L O’Boyle 0-1, C Burke 0-1.

Galway: K Gilmore; V Gill, R Flaherty, T Farthing; M Mannion, C Travers, R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, É Monaghan, O Morgan; F O'Connor, S Curley, C Costello.

Subs: C Cox for O’Connor (48), O Kelly for Dunne (54), L Carr for Curley (58), J Summerville for McGlinchey (60+1), C Dolan for Lonergan (60+3)

Dublin: D Leonard; E Brady, D McCarthy, O Donohoe; J Brady, D Lucey, T Deering; D Clark, N Fitzgerald; P Reynolds Hand, D Mulqueen, L O'Boyle; C Donovan, P Donohue, J Quigley.

Subs: C Burke for Donovan (half-time), J Smith for Brady (half-time), C McMorrow for Fitzgerald (36), S Doyle for Deering (52), S Mullarkey for Mulqueen (56), C Ó Ríain for Reynolds Hand (60+4).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork)