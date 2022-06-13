Kerry get a taste of where they want to be

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final

Kerry 0-18 Wexford 3-30

Kerry were competitive up to half-time in this All-Ireland qualifier in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, but once visitors Wexford settled into the game there was only one winner.

Twenty-one points separated the sides at the end, but Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy was mining positives from the outing, particularly as it came a short week after his side’s defeat in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

The former Waterford star admitted it was hard for his players to go again so soon after that disappointment but added: “It was great to have this (game), it was a great idea of the GAA to have this opportunity, particularly with a home draw.

“To see Kerry hurlers mixing with Wexford hurlers after the game, it’s great. Yes, it was difficult to pick it up after losing a final in Croke Park by a point, but to get the opportunity down here - look, I’d still take it, yeah.”

Early on the game went very much according to expectations, with Wexford seeking to put the contest to bed early on with the aid of the breeze. Lee Chin’s accuracy from frees meant Wexford led 0-5 to 0-1 on ten minutes.

Kerry settled, however, and Podge Boyle matched Chin from placed balls: his fourth free meant Wexford led by only one on 20 minutes, 0-6 to 0-7.

Wexford struck back in spades, outscoring Kerry by 0-10 to 0-2 during the rest of the half. They were turned back when Rory O’Connor surged looking for a goal on 25 minutes, the Kerry defence blocking him twice when a goal might have enabled Wexford to put daylight between the teams.

“I was saying to him, he had three goes at it,” said Wexford boss Darragh Egan afterwards. “At this level, by the time you’re taking your third go things are so tight that you're never going to get through.”

Wexford still led 0-16 to 0-8 at the break, and restarted with three points on the bounce before Boyle responded with a free - 0-19 to 0-9 on 42 minutes.

Wexford were fully in control, and even though Kerry hit three in a row - including a beautiful sideline from Eoin Ross - the Leinster side were always able to maintain a significant cushion.

“Against the wind it was just much better because our midfielders and half-forwards were dropping off and gave us a platform to give in more precise ball,” said Egan.

“With the wind there’s always that danger that you’ll lump the ball in long, which doesn’t suit our team.

“I haven’t been here that often but it’s an absolutely massive pitch with serious width, so when we used that better in the second half we were finding our men better.”

Wexford’s breakthrough goal came after a good passing move, with Conor McDonald blasting to the net on 54 minutes.

Further goals by sub Conor Hearne and Rory O’Connor underlined their superiority over the 70 minutes, but while Molumphy acknowledged the “quicker hurling” his side encountered, he added: “In the first half we were seven or eight down but we had the wind in the second half - we didn’t play particularly well, we stood off them and let them come through.

“Wexford are a great team, they’re just after beating Kilkenny, but this is where we want to be.”

Scorers for Kerry: P. Boyle (0-7, 5 frees); E. Ross (0-3, 1 sl); J. Conway (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65); P. O’Connor, S. Weir, F. Mackessy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L. Chin (0-14, 10 frees, 1 65); C. McDonald (1-3); R. O’Connor (1-4, 1 free); C. Hearne (1-0); O. Foley (0-2); L. Og McGovern (0-2); M. Dwyer, D. Reck, M. O’Hanlon, L. Ryan, C. Devitt (0-1 each).

KERRY: L. Dee; C. O’Keeffe, E. Ross, E. Leen; S. Weir, F. Mackessy, M. Boyle; M. Leane, P. Boyle; C. Walsh, C. Harty, P. O’Connor (c); G. Dooley, J. Conway, S. Conway.

Subs: N. Mulcahy for S. Conway (31); M. O’Connor for Walsh (45); B. Lonergan for P. Boyle (52); M. Madden for Leen (60)

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Donohoe, L. Ryan, C. Devitt; M. O’Hanlon, D. Reck, P. Foley; C. Dunbar, L. Chin (c); J. O’Connor, K. Foley, L. Og McGovern; O. Foley, C. MacDonald, R. O’Connor.

Subs: M. Dwyer for Dunbar (28, inj); C. McGuckian for J. O’Connor (58); C. Hearne for K. Foley (59); S. Reck for Devitt (60); C. Flood for Chin (68).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).