Thurles to host All-Ireland quarter-final double header next weekend

FBD Semple Stadium will play host to the last-six matches.
Cork will face Galway in Thurles next Saturday. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 17:00
John Fogarty

Thurles will host the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals next Saturday.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, FBD Semple Stadium will play host to the last-six matches. Both games will be televised by RTÉ.

The Cork-Galway game takes place at 1.45pm followed by Clare against Wexford at 3.45pm. Both fixtures have to be decided on the day.

Today's preliminary quarter-final results in Belfast and Tralee mean there will be no All-Ireland semi-final draw required. Should one or both provincial runners-up, Clare and Galway, win their games, they will play the opposing provincial champions, Kilkenny and Limerick respectively.

In the event Cork beat Galway, they will face Limerick providing Clare defeat Wexford. A provincial final repeat pairing must be avoided before a repeat provincial round game. Victories for Cork and Wexford will see Kieran Kingston's side clash with Kilkenny in the last-four for the second year in succession.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

