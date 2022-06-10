Cork name the same 15 for Limerick clash

Cork have at least announced the same side that defeated Louth for their All-Ireland SFC second round qualifier clash with Limerick on Sunday.
Cathail O'Mahony was replaced by Brian Hayes at half-time last Saturday and Seán Powter required treatment before continuing on until second-half additional time.
However, interim manager John Cleary and his selectors have included the pair in the named 15 for the backdoor game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
C. Kelly; S. Powter, M. Shanley, K. O'Donovan; J. Cooper, R. Maguire, M. Taylor; I. Maguire, C. O'Callaghan; D. Dineen, E. McSweeney, J. O'Rourke; S. Sherlock, B. Hurley (c), C. O'Mahony.
M.A. Martin, P. Ring, T. Corkery, T. Walsh, C. Kiely, P. Walsh, B. Hayes, J. Cahalane, D. Gore, M. Cronin, B. Murphy.