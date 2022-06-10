Cork name the same 15 for Limerick clash

John Cleary has named the same side that defeated Louth for their All-Ireland SFC second round qualifier clash with Limerick on Sunday
4th June 2022.... Cork manager John Cleary against Louth in the All Ireland SFC quailifier at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
John Fogarty

Cork have at least announced the same side that defeated Louth for their All-Ireland SFC second round qualifier clash with Limerick on Sunday.

Cathail O'Mahony was replaced by Brian Hayes at half-time last Saturday and Seán Powter required treatment before continuing on until second-half additional time.

However, interim manager John Cleary and his selectors have included the pair in the named 15 for the backdoor game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

CORK (SFC v Limerick): C. Kelly; S. Powter, M. Shanley, K. O'Donovan; J. Cooper, R. Maguire, M. Taylor; I. Maguire, C. O'Callaghan; D. Dineen, E. McSweeney, J. O'Rourke; S. Sherlock, B. Hurley (c), C. O'Mahony. 

Subs: M.A. Martin, P. Ring, T. Corkery, T. Walsh, C. Kiely, P. Walsh, B. Hayes, J. Cahalane, D. Gore, M. Cronin, B. Murphy.

