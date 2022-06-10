Proposed one-match bans for Clare's Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes

Clare’s Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes have been proposed one-match suspensions arising from incidents in last Sunday’s Munster SHC final against Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium.
The penalties, which would rule the forward and defender out of Saturday week’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Kerry or Wexford, are expected to be contested by Clare GAA.
It is also understood Galway forward Cianán Fahy is facing a ban after he appeared to stand on Kilkenny captain Richie Reid in the Leinster final in Croke Park the evening previous.
On The Sunday Game, incidents involving the three players were highlighted, two involving Duggan when he clashed with William O’Donoghue and Seán Finn. Hayes had an altercation with Seamus Flanagan and footage showed him making contact with the Limerick forward’s back.
None of the transgressions in Thurles or Dublin were dealt with by the referees in question and it is understood video clips of the incidents were highlighted at a referees’ meeting on Thursday.
The Central Competitions Control Committee have the power to retrospectively punish a player if none of the match officials have seen the potential red card offence.