Beaumont deliver the knockout Punch in Cork's Sciath na Scoil finals

C1: Cloghroe 6-4 Ovens 2-1

Cloghroe claimed camogie's C1 title at the Sciath na Scoil finals after brushing aside the challenge of ovens in a game that saw eight quality goals.

Ovens started the brighter with a goal in the opening seconds from Ava Murphy, but it was all Cloghroe from then on. They bounced back almost immediately with a goal from Erin Murphy and took advantage of that confidence boost with a further 2-2 in the first half.

Cloghroe NS players celebrate

Erin O’Leary and Niamh O’Connor were two standouts for Cloghroe as they romped to an impressive victory.

Amy Dooling was in fine shot-stopping form, denying Ovens on several occasions, but the opposition weren’t without their merit. They scored two great goals, the most impressive of them all by vice-captain Ciara Roche midway through the second half.

Scorers for Cloghroe: N O’Connor (1-2) E O’Leary (1-1), Erin Murphy, E Doyle, S Downey and O O’Connell (1-0 each), A O’Farrell (0-1).

Scorers for Ovens: C Roche (1-1), A Murphy (1-0).

CLOGHROE: A Dooling, E O’Sullivan, J Kirwan, R Barry, E Lowney, Elsa Murphy, N O’Connell, E O’Leary, A Lynch, N O’Connor, Erin Murphy, E Doyle, O O’Connell, S Downey, A O’Farrell; A O’Mahony, L O’Leary, E Ryan, B Doyle, K Constant, A McCann.

OVENS: K Moloney, M O’Sullivan, S O’Sullivan, A Cronin, C Hegarty, A Rochford, H Stapleton, S Galvin, C Roche, C Dillon, M Moynihan, A Murphy, M O’Shea, O McCarthy, E Hosford; C Sheehy, C Galvin, S O’Connell, A Ryan, E Golden, E Kenneally, R O’Regan, C O’Halloran, A Scully, D Arundel, M Strand, J Broderick, C Larkin.

H1: Beaumont 4-8 Cloghroe 1-5

BEAUMONT celebrated top-tier success in the H1 Sciath na Scoil hurling final as they put a stop to Cloghroe ambitions of a double success on Friday.

Star performances from captain Jack Punch and Conor Stack saw the Blackrock lads take it home on the day.

Cloghroe captain Jamie Dineen got his side off to a flying start with 1-1 in the opening couple of minutes but it wasn’t long before Beaumont took control. Ronan O’Connell was a thorn in Cloghroe’s side all day and his goals were the momentum changers at two key points in the game.

A goal from Conor Stack early in the second half put daylight between the sides and from then on it was plain sailing for the eventual winners.

Scorers for Cloghroe: C Duggan (1-0), J Dineen (0-3), J O’Sullivan (0-2).

Scorers for Beaumont: R O’Connell (2-0), J Punch (1-4), C Stack (1-3), M Moreno (0-1).

CLOGHROE: D Crowley, D Barry, J Tuite, S Kelleher, B Lynch, B O’Halloran, J Dineen, M Murphy, L O’Mahony, J O’Sullivan, L O’Donoghue, T O’Connell, C Duggan, T Walsh, J Murphy, D O’Sullivan, S Geaney, B Gunes, J O’Mahony.

BEAUMONT: C Coates, D Waters, A McEvoy, M Moreno, J Kearney, J Punch, C McClafferty, K Stack, A Kirwan, L Mackesy, C Stack, C Coakley, D O’Flaherty, R O’Connell, T Mulconry, C Hanna, D Riordan, J Cleary, J Browne, J Collins, D Waters, B O’Callaghan, B Hogan, J O’Callaghan, P White, D Cronin, D Murray, L Burre, O O‘Loinsigh.

UH3: GS Ui Eigearthaigh 3-3 St Mary’s On The Hill 3-1

In the tightest final on Friday, Cobh's Gaelscoil Ui Eigearthaigh edged out St. Mary’s to win the Urban H3 hurling final. It was a tight and tense encounter right to the final whistle with both teams' defences put to the test.

Liam O Ceilleachair and Nevan O Riain were standouts for the winners, O Ceilleachair contributing 1-1 while O Riain scored two vital goals, helping their side to a massive victory.

Liam Shanahan makes the cup presentation to captain, Ruairi O'Conchuir after Gaelscoil Ui Eigearthaigh, Cobh's victory over St Mary's on the Hill, Knocknaheeny.

Great goals from Aaron Crowley, CJ Dolan and Luke O’Donovan were nearly enough for the Knocknaheeny school but it was the points that made the difference on the day as Cobh boys got over the line.

Scorers for GS Ui Eigearthaigh: N O Riain (2-0), L O Ceilleachair (1-1), M O Murchu and L O Flanagain (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mary’s: A Crowley (1-1), L O’Donovan and CJ Dolan (1-0 each).

GS UI EIGEARTHAIGH: L O Donnabhain, R O Conchuir, C O Ceilleachair, S Sylvester, C MacHeill, J Gul-O hUiginn, L O Ceilleachair, M O Murchu, L O Flannagain, C O Deargain, J O Dochartaigh; N O Riain, S O Tuama, A O Duain, Alex Ni Cheallaigh, R Stoat, Amy Ni Cheallaigh, C O Donnabhain Rodgers, C Nic Carthaigh, D O Laocha, Z O Conghaile, A Ni Cheilleachair, I De Roiste.

ST. MARY’S: S Peelo, T O Brien, A Hennessey, A O’Brien, J Kelleher, S Crean, A Crowley, C Heaphy, A Lynch-Hornibrook, CJ Dolan, L O’Donovan; P Opoku, M Stokes, C McCarthy, K Stark, J Murphy, A Crowley, E Madden, Ciaran McCarthy.

DH2: Scartleigh 0-7 Whitechurch 3-9

Whitechurch lifted the DH2 Sciath na Scoil hurling trophy with a tour de force from Jack O’Callaghan as they beat Scartleigh.

Wearing No 23 O’Callaghan contributed a whopping 1-8 in his side’s victory. With only a handful of points in it going into the break, Whitechurch came out guns blazing in the second period. Cathal Roche and Ronan McCarthy both scored vital goals for Whitechurch to put daylight between the sides.

Braden Dunlea did his best to keep his team in the fight with three excellent scores but it wasn't enough for Scartleigh as Whitechurch prevailed.

Scorers for Scartleigh: B Dunlea (0-3), J Cahill (0-2), B Fitzgerald and M Condon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Whitechurch: J O’Callaghan (1-8), C Roche and R McCarthy (1-0 each), R O’Dwyer (0-1).

SCARTLEIGH: R O’Brien, T O’Mahony, B Dunlea, B O’Riordan, C Lowney, C Hegarty, F Byrne, M Condon, K Cunningham, J McSweeney, J Cahill, B Fitzgerald, J Long, M O’Connor, B Fitzgerald; B Eagle, E O’Shea, M Bertocchi, D Kent, M O’Loughlin, C Power, C O’Brien, J Connolly, R McEnery, J O’Sullivan, L Joyce, M McRae, K Adediji, C Horgan, A Horgan, R Barry, C Hannon.

WHITECHURCH: R Hamilton, R O’Donohoe, C Dooher, S Crowley, N Daly, A Patterson, C Daly, D Roche, R O’Dwyer, C McSweeney, P Coveney, A Cahill, J Hayes, L Hendley, R McCarthy; J O’Connell, K McCarthy, J Keane, O Gough, D Kiely, H Buckley, A Lawlor, J O’Callaghan, D O’Sullivan, C Roche, C Cronin, C Vaughan, W Dunne, C McSherry, M Healy, S Foley, J Sheehan, K O’Donovan.

DC2: Scartleigh 2-0 Ballygarvan 7-5

The Ballygarvan girls proved too much for Scartleigh in the DC2 Sciath na Scoil camogie final as they scored an eye-watering seven goals.

Freya Bateman was in top form, contributing 3-4 to her side’s win. Ballygarvan couldn’t have wished for a better start, scoring three goals in the opening four minutes to put a distance between the sides.

Emma Dennehy put on a show of her own, popping up with two goals in the early stages. It could have been even more if only for the heroics of keeper Aoise Woods who was subbed in for Chloe Kenneally in the second half. She made what might well have been the save of the day with an outstretched hurley, stopping a goalbound effort. Woods’ heroics weren’t enough on the day though, and Ballygarvan ended up rightful winners.

Scorers for Scartleigh: A O’Brien and A O’Connell (1-0 each).

Scorers for Ballygarvan: F Bateman (3-4), E Dennehy (2-0), M Beleski and L Davidson (1-0 each), E Dullea (0-1).

SCARTLEIGH: C Kenneally, C Hegarty, L Conroy, A O’Driscoll, C Bowden, A Woods, S Casey, E McRae, G Smith, R Ryan, A O’Connell, S McCarthy, A Fitzgerald, A O’Brien, K Corigliano, K Somerville, F O’Brien, H Twomey, C Mullaney, I Walsh, M Babin, A O’Connell, A Healy, R Murphy, A Power, C O’Brien, A Nolan, M Mannion, E Coughlan, K O’Brien, M Hannon.

BALLYGARVAN: A Duggan, S Dunne, L Fitzpatrick, L Ahern, L Falvey, A Downey, O Connolly, Aoife Cotter, F Bateman, L Davidson, E Dullea, K Kelleher, K Walsh, E Dennehy, M Beleski; E Kinahan, C Murphy, A Neville, R O’Mahony, A Keohane, C Morgan, L O’Toole, Anna Cotter, R Desmond, T Twomey.