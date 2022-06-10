Reid and Shefflin rendezvous before final was kept casual, reveals Cats captain

While so much of the build-up to Leinster decider hovered around the handshake between rival coaches, Reid insists 'nothing was going to happen'
Reid and Shefflin rendezvous before final was kept casual, reveals Cats captain

Silver service: Kilkenny's Richie Reid lifts the Cup after Leinster final glory. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 07:10
John Fogarty

Kilkenny captain Richie Reid has revealed how he met Galway manager Henry Shefflin a few days out from the counties’ Leinster final clash.

As team-mates and as player and manager, the Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mates won All-Ireland glory and there was no reason for them not to converse in their homestead in south Kilkenny last Wednesday week.

However, the forthcoming game in Croke Park wasn’t mentioned. 

"Funnily enough, I actually met Henry on the Wednesday before the game. We were in our homeplace cutting silage," Reid explained. "I was going out the road and he was walking the dog so we just had a casual talk and nothing about the game or anything. In the game, there was nothing (said) either but straight away after the game he was over for the handshake.” 

While admitting the build-up to what turned out to be Kilkenny’s third consecutive Leinster SHC success was dominated by the relationship between the managers. Reid felt too much was made both before and after the match about the handshake between Shefflin and Brian Cody.

The 29-year-old has the utmost respect for both men and the issue was never going to be a distraction for him nor the rest of the Kilkenny players.

"I'd say it was in a way blown up a bit too much" he added. "Going into the Leinster final, everyone was talking about what was going to happen between Brian and Henry. But as players we can't focus on that; we have to focus on our own game.” 

 As for his own view on it, Reid played the diplomatic card. “Two men that want to win, really. As managers, they're obviously expected to win and it was always going to be controversial if there was anything on the line, it was always going to be blown up. They're two men to be respected.”

