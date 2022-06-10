Robert Downey: Hostile Corrigan Park, Horgan dedication and season so far 

This weekend is Rob Downey’s first visit to Belfast, and he’s expecting a warm welcome at Corrigan Park.

The Cork defender is anticipating a stern examination from Antrim, having admired their victory in last weekend’s Joe McDonagh Cup final over Kerry.

“I watched it at home, but just looking on they're a very well-balanced side,” says Downey.

“Both their backs and they've some fantastic forwards - household names like Neil McManus and a couple more.

“And I suppose going up there as well it will be a hostile enough environment. It's a small field and I think tickets sold out in an hour so it'll be packed out as well.

“Their confidence will be up as well because of obviously after the Joe McDonagh Cup Final and they'll bring a big support. We need to be on our game if we're to turn them over.”

Talk about anything other than Antrim this weekend is banned in the Cork camp, presumably.

“It would be, to be honest. Antrim is the next game and it's all we're really looking at.

“We can't really look too far forward otherwise we'll slip up.

“To be honest, all our focus and preparation has been on Antrim the last number of weeks. We just hope we can get over the line.

“At the end of the day Antrim deserve to be in the All-Ireland series. They won the Joe McDonagh which was a fantastic game that could have gone either way and, as I said, they have some brilliant players.

“We'll have our work cut out for us and if you even only look at the Westmeath-Wexford match recently, you wouldn't have expected Westmeath to draw with Wexford.

“So yeah, we need to be on our game big-time to avoid a slip-up.”

Cork turned their season around after two disappointing games in the Munster championship but Downey says “it wasn't one thing” that made the difference and turned the season around for them.

“For us, we felt we were doing good things in games but we just probably weren't coming together for the 70 minutes.

“Our backs were to the wall against Waterford and we could maybe play with a bit more abandon while sticking to the game-plan and process too. Thankfully it just came together for us on the day and that gave us a bit of confidence.

“Going on to the Tipp game then it was more or less the same thing.

“Obviously there was doom and gloom after losing the first two rounds, and it was nice to put two matches back-to-back, with two good performances.

“So yeah, confidence is there amongst the group. With the long evenings and stuff, it is nice to get out to training. There’s a bit of a buzz around the place.”

And a bit of a buzz about his clubmate. Patrick Horgan broke the all-time hurling championship scoring record this season and Downey was full of praise for Horgan’s work rate and dedication.

“In fairness, it’s unbelievable. For me he’s one of the best players to ever play the game. I might be a bit biased being a Glen Rovers man but he’s definitely in that conversation anyway.

“It’s an unbelievable record, it’s a testament to the amount of work he’s put in over the years. I mentioned that his work ethic, every day he’s down in the Glen Field, every single day pucking around and always working on himself, making sure he’s in tip-top condition.

“That achievement is nothing more than he deserves.”