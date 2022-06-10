Ferris and Browne set to give Kerry minors a boost ahead of Tyrone test

It’s a tall order as Tyrone appear to have the Indian sign on Kerry in all grades of football
Kerry will face a stern test against Tyrone.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Murt Murphy

Kerry minor football manager James Costello and his players have a major job of work ahead of them on Saturday in Portlaoise when they face Ulster champions Tyrone in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-final to make amends after their Munster Final drubbing at hands of Cork last week.

It’s a tall order as Tyrone appear to have the Indian sign on Kerry in all grades of football, having beaten them this year in the All-Ireland U-20 semi-final at the same venue. 

It has been almost a decade since a Kerry minor side played so poorly in the championship as they did against Cork and even allowing for the straight red card Darragh O’Connor received in the 34th minute, it was not acceptable to James Costello. 

“I fear the lads may have got carried away and caught up in their hype and may have forgotten to put on their work clothes this evening.” 

The Kerry boss expects to have at least two of the injured stars back, powerful midfielder Odhran Ferris from Ardfert and Colm Browne from Austin Stacks while Desmonds Ruairí Burke was outstanding in Kerry’s semi-final win against Cork but missed the Munster final through injury may also be fit to play. 

When you add in Evan Boyle from Ballyduff who got ten minutes in the Munster Final as he missed the semi-final through injury, then other than the suspended Darragh O’Connor ( Kenmare), then it will be first time that James Costello will have a full deck to choose from.

Kerry face a Tyrone side who scored four goals in their Ulster Final win over Derry and surely Kerry cannot play as poorly as they did against Cork. 

Kerry will probably make three or four changes with Burke replacing O’Connor; Odhran Ferris may start at midfield or on the forty, while Ian O’Sullivan who played well when coming on at half time may get a corner forward slot.

Expect a strong response from Kerry with a stronger team but whether they can topple Tyrone remains to be seen.

