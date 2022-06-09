Double Sciath na Scoil delight in Cork for Ballynoe and Belgooly

DH6: Ballynoe 0-7 Killeagh 1-3

BALLYNOE managed to eke out the victory in the DH6 Sciath Na Scoil hurling final after a dramatic final few minutes on Thursday at Pairc Ui Caoimhe. There were moments in the last few minutes where the result was in the balance but an Alan Cotter free with seconds remaining clinched the win for Ballynoe.

It was a fitting end to the game for Cotter who contributed four points in a man of the match performance.

Ballynoe certainly started the brighter, taking a three-point lead early on. Alex Fogarty stopped that momentum with a point for Killeagh and gave Ballynoe a further scare when he put the ball in the net minutes after the restart after a brilliant solo run and assist by Ruben Vila O’Riordan.

Tadhg Walsh’s point looked like it might be the winner for Ballynoe until Ruben Vila won a free for Killeagh. Will Collins converted, making it all square with little left on the clock but another free, this time from Ballynoe hero Cotter gave them the last-gasp victory.

Scorers for Ballynoe: A Cotter (0-4), A O’Connor, K O’Connell and T Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: A Fogarty (1-1), L Lynch and W Collins (0-1 each)

BALLYNOE: S O’Keefe, S O’Donoghue, D Temple, G Leahy, K O’Connell, A Cotter, A Burke, T Walsh, J Mulkerrins, C Higgins, P O’Sullivan; A O’Connor, J Mulkerrins, J Bryan.

KILLEAGH: D Russell, R O’Riordan, A Barry, T Kenneally, E Sheehan, D Browne, RV O’Riordan, S Cooley, J Farquhar, A Fogarty, O Conlon; L Lynch, Kerry Asibor, W Collins, E Murphy, D O’Regan, Kelly Asibor.

DC6: Ballynoe 4-4 Inch 1-5

THERE was further glory for Ballynoe in the DC6 Sciath na Scoil camogie final as they got the better of Inch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Ballynoe came to life in the second half, scoring 4-2 to put daylight between themselves and the Killeagh girls.

Laura Twomey came up with the goods for Ballynoe at key moments before a speculative shot from distance by Sophie O’Sullivan found its way to the net.

An Amy O’Connell goal was the icing on the cake for Ballynoe who made their dominance count in an emphatic five-minute spell after the break.

Scorers for Ballynoe: L Twomey (2-1), S O’Sullivan and A O’Connell (1-0 each), M Fitzgerald (0-2), S O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Inch: Clodagh Walsh (1-0), O Motherway, L O’Connor, A McGrath, M Power, K Harvey (0-1 each).

BALLYNOE: S Fitzgerald, H O’Donnell, N Kilmartin, Abby Leahy, E Bryan, M Fitzgerald, E Higgins, S O’Sullivan, A O’Connell, L Twomey, K Dee; Amy Leahy, K Molloy, L Geaney, A Kielty, A Cotter, A McAuliffe, R Collins.

INCH NS: L Bourke, E Tate, C Spillane, K Harvey, L Nelo, L O’Connor, O Motherway, M Power, Clodagh Walsh, Caoimhe Walsh, A McGrath; L Walsh, S Cunningham, L Tate, LM Kelleher, N Barry, L Daly, K Walsh, S O’Connor, R Brennan.

UH2: Chriost Ri 5-4 Glasheen 0-4

COLAISTE Chriost Rí were convincing victors in hurling's Urban H2 Sciath Na Scoil final as Glasheen succumbed to a goalfest from the Turner's Cross school.

Despite working hard throughout, Glasheen could never get a foothold in the game and, by the latter stages, were unable to deny the impressive Chriost Ri forward line.

Two Jamie Cripps goals put Chriost Ri in charge and Glasheen’s misery was compounded by a late Logan Murphy strike. Sean Cronin and Morgan Corkery also bagged goals.

Scorers for Chriost Rí: J Cripps (2-0), S Cronin, M Corkery and L Murphy (1-0 each), M O’Leary (0-2), F Crowley and J McGorry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glasheen: J Herrick, C McCarthy, D Akar and J Lynch (0-1 each).

CHRIOST RÍ: C McCarthy-O’Donovan, R Cripps, L Hill, J McCarthy, M O’Leary, J Byrne, M Corkery, J McGorry, D Corcoran, F Crowley, D Ryan, A Peplow, J Cripps; R Brackett, L Guilfoyle, S Cronin, L Murphy.

GLASHEEN: J Barrett, C Garvey, C O’Riordan, C McCarthy, C O’Neill, C Barrett, D Akar, J Herrick, J Culloty, A Crowley, J Lynch, M O’Connor, J Dennehy; O Gannon Dowds, D Blackshields, J Smith, J Kennedy, C Conroy, D O’Neill, A Abbas, J O’Sullivan, O O’Connor, A Cotter, L Donnelly, J Corcoran, C O’Sullivan, L O’Gorman.

DH4: Belgooly 6-4 Ballyheada 3-2

BELGOOLY were crowned DH4 Hurling champions after they overcame Ballyheada in a nine-goal thriller. Belgooly's Tadhg Cummins delivered a masterful display, finishing with a whopping 4-3 over the 30 mins.

A fast start from Belgooly had them 3-3 to nothing up in the first 10. The game seemed like a mismatch as Belgooly continued this form into the second half as the Ballinhassig boys struggled to get a foothold.

The Belgooly dominance didn’t stop Ballyheada putting up a fight though and they halted the Belgooly momentum with three goals from Fionn Kingston and a brace from Fionn O’Shea.

SKIPPER Shea Lynch OF Belgooly in the DH4 final against Ballyheada in the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcai finals at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

But it wasn’t enough as Belggoly regained the initiative via goals from Cummins, Boyd and Sheedy.

Belgooly scorers: T Cummins (4-3), R Boyd and O Sheehy (1-0 each), S Lynch (0-1).

Ballyheada scorers: F O Shea (2-0), F Kingston (1-0), J Looney and A Nagle (0-1 each).

BELGOOLY: A Haughney, P McNelis, S Horan, S Lynch, B Hennessey, T Murphy, O Sheehy, S O’Connell, O O’Donnell, T Cummins, Z Ridgeway; R Boyd, K Corkery, L Hayes, T Hickey, O Dillon, R Harrington, J Kingston, D Nyhan, C Quigley, C Darmody, J Moynihan, E Coleman, D O’Sullivan, T Kelleher, L Moynihan, NL Fitzgerald.

BALLYHEADA NS: J Farley, D Ring, R McDonadh, A Nagle, J Mullaney, F O’Shea, J O’Sullivan, T Crowley, S Deasy, F Kingston, D Holland; H Coleman, O D’Arcy, J Looney, J Nowak, C Nagle, P Coleman, C Canniffe, S Thomas, C O’Sullivan.

DC4: Belgooly 3-1 Goggins Hill 1-2

MORE Sciath na Scoil joy for Belgooly in Camogie's DC4 final as a fine Hannah Deasy performance led them to a second win of the day.

Goals from Deasy and Olivia White were the difference in a competition that was in the balance until the very end.

In a low-scoring first 15, the sides went into the break level at 1-0 apiece. The second half, however, was more eventful with scores coming thick and fast. It was neck-and-neck with five mins left on the clock when Olivia White stepped up and coolly struck the Goggins Hill net past Moya Deasy giving her side the edge needed to get over the line.

Belgooly scorers: H Deasy (2-0), O White (1-1).

Goggins Hill scorers: A Cotter (1-0), L O’Connell (0-2).

BELGOOLY: S O’Connor, A Sheehan, D O’Shea, A Coleman, N Massalve, H Deasy, K Good, R O’Brien, A O’Shea, E O’Brien, G Kelleher; F Horan, J Kearney, S Glavin, R Jones, A O’Regan, Z Dwyer, E Moynihan, O White, V Proc, E O’Donovan, L O’Donovan, A Kidney, E McCarthy, L Corkery, V Long, S Adams, K Murphy, O Ziegert, J McSweeney, Z Harte, E Rath, C Dumigan, N Manley, E Vaughan.

GOGGINS HILL: M Deasy, S Murphy, S Lynch, A Reynolds, T Hennessey, E Twohig, S Murphy, O Lynch, G O’Sullivan, A Cotter, I O’Sullivan; A Cullinane, E Cleary, K Murphy, R Quilter, K Lynch, L Lombard, M Hurley, E Carroll, L Cullinane, L O’Connell, B Collins.