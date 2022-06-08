Kieran Kingston: Corrigan Park will be a 'hostile environment'

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston is well aware of the challenge posed by Antrim in this Saturday’s All-Ireland SH preliminary quarter-final (Corrigan Park Belfast, 2pm).

“I’d have been up and down to Antrim quite a bit over the years and would have close ties with Cushendall through Sambo McNaughton.

“We’re under no illusions about how much hurling means to people in Antrim and how passionate they are about their hurling - and how big a game this is for them.

“They’re on the crest of a wave after a very good win in the Joe McDonagh Cup final last weekend over Kerry, they put up a massive score in Croke Park, so they have great momentum facing into this game.

"In addition to that they’re playing at home, and in a venue, Corrigan Park, where they’ve had some very good results in the last couple of years.

“We’re extremely focused on this game ourselves and we won’t be taking Antrim for granted in any way, shape or form. If we do then we know we’ll be under huge pressure.

“We’re travelling up Friday night and facing into a hostile environment where the home team is on a high - why would we be taking any team for granted in that scenario? We’ll be sure to be fully focused.”

Cork have almost a full panel to pick from, said the Tracton clubman: “Injury-wise we’re pretty good apart from Daire O’Leary, and he’s resumed full training with us this week.

“This game has probably come up a little bit too soon for him, given he’s been out for six weeks, but he’s well on the way to recovery, even if he’s not quite there yet.

“It shows how tight the season is, something I’ve mentioned before. You finish your national league campaign in the final, as we and Waterford did, and your championship programme begins 13 or 14 days later.

“Then you’re into the round robin, game after game, until now - the qualifiers haven’t begun yet but the All-Ireland final itself is five weeks away on Sunday.

“It’s really, really tight, particularly if someone gets a soft-tissue injury. No matter how far you go in the championship there’s a possibility you’ll lose out on a good few games, that’s just the nature of it.

“Personally I think it’s just a little bit too tight, it doesn’t allow for much leeway with injuries, but that’s just the way it goes. That’s the system we have and we just have to play the hand we’re dealt.”

The system means Cork had a three-week break after their last outing, a win over Tipperary in the Munster championship.

“The round-robin, with four very competitive games, is very demanding, so a two-week break is probably ideal while three weeks is probably a bit long.

“When you lose the first two games, as we did, two weeks is good because it gave us an opportunity to recover and to refocus. When you win, on the other hand, it’s good to keep going.

“We’ve had three weeks to this game, and it’s given us a chance to do a bit of hard training, something we couldn’t do in the Munster campaign. That’s all part of the balancing act with preparing a team for this kind of competition.”

Kingston can draw on his own playing days when it comes to Antrim in the All-Ireland series.

“I have first-hand experience of Antrim - in 1986 Cork scored 7-11 against Antrim in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park but only won that game by five points in the end.

“People might forget about that game but we experienced it. There are plenty of other examples of those kinds of displays by Antrim, in particular up in their own grounds, so we’re well aware of what lies ahead of us.

“It’s a massive game for us and a massive game for Antrim and we need to be focused - to back up the last two performances we gave in Munster with another good display again this weekend.”