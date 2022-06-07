Kelleher frees lead the way as Carrigdhoun battle past Muskerry after extra-time

Carrigdhoun 0-23 Muskerry 1-19 (aet)

A single point separated the sides after just over 80 minutes of hurling in Bandon on Tuesday night as Carrigdhoun took victory in the opening round of the preliminary divisions and colleges section of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC.

Needing a 65 from Brian Kelleher to earn a draw at the end of normal time, Carrigdhoun fell behind in each period of extra time but came with a final push and moved two ahead. Shane Tarrant’s free for Muskerry brought the deficit back to a point but, as they sought an equaliser, referee Willie Wallace brought proceedings to a close.

Carrigdhoun now progress to the semi-finals of this section but Muskerry will have a chance to advance to the same stage when they face the losers of the Carbery-Duhallow clash. The Mid-Cork division had the better of the opening quarter, with Brian Keating and Cian O’Driscoll to the fore as they assembled a 0-6 to -04 lead. However, after Darren Kelly rounded off a lovely move involving O’Driscoll, Tadhg O’Connell and David Kirwan in the 18th minute, they would not score again before half-time.

Instead, Carrigdhoun – competing in the championship for the first time since 2019 – got a handle around midfield and they reeled off six unanswered point to put themselves in control.

Corner-forward Ronan Kelleher landed a pair of points in this period while his brother Brian was on form from dead balls.

They had moved 0-7 to 0-6 ahead when they had a let-off as Muskerry’s Keating fed Matthew Bradley, whose goal attempt hit the side-netting, but the south-east division pushed on from there to the break. Three frees from Brian Kelleher in the 25th, 28th and 29th minutes made it 0-10 to 0-6 as the sides retired.

However, Muskerry rediscovered their momentum at the outset of the second half. After good pressure forced a close-range free, Keating landed his fifth and the three-point lead was extinguished as a loose Carrigdhoun defensive pass was seized by Mark Walsh, who fed O’Connell for a well-taken finish.

Further points followed from O’Driscoll (two), Keating and Kirwan for a 1-11 to 0-10 lead, and eight-point swing in 12 minutes.

While Brian Kelleher ended Carrigdhoun’s drought, Muskerry might have struck for another goal, O’Driscoll winning a puckout and showing great skill to forge an opening, but Robert Foster did well to save his shot. Carrigdhoun had four of the next five points – Brian Kelleher and Michael Murphy with two each and Muskerry with a sole Keating reply – and it was level again, 1-12 to 0-15, with 55 minutes on the clock.

Keating put Muskerry ahead again but Kelleher replied and, though Muskerry sub Jerome Kelleher set up Bradley for a lead score on 62, Carrigdhoun didn’t wilt. When a Kevin Kavanagh effort was deflected out for a 65 in the seventh minute of injury time, Brian Kelleher made no mistake and extra time was required.

Muskerry sub Tarrant was introduced for the additional 20 minutes and he had an immediate impact, sending over two frees and a point from play, but again Carrigdhoun came back.

They were level by half-time in extra time as Michael O’Sullivan, David Drake and Brian Kelleher pointed. Séamus Cronin put Muskerry ahead again when action resumed but it was the last time they led.

Wing-back Stephen Fenton tied the match for Carrigdhoun before Brian Kelleher’s 13th put them in front for the first time since the first half of normal time. Kevin Kavanagh left two in it before Tarrant pulled one back but the equaliser remained elusive.

Scorers for Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher 0-13 (0-12f), M Murphy 0-3, R Kelleher 0-2, S Fenton, D Drake, K Kavanagh, M O’Sullivan, C Butler 0-1 each.

Muskerry: B Keating 0-8 (0-6f), C O’Driscoll, S Tarrant (0-3f) 0-4 each, T O’Connell 1-0, M Bradley, S Cronin, D Kirwan 0-1 each.

CARRIGDHOUN: R Foster (Carrialine); C O’Sullivan (Belgooly), C Desmond (Valley Rovers), K Lyons (Ballygarvan); G O’Riordan (Belgooly), K Kavanagh (Carrigaline), S Fenton (Ballygarvan); M O’Sullivan (Tracton), C Butler (Valley Rovers); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), J O’Brien (Kinsale), S Andrews (Shamrocks); R Kelleher (Carrigaline), M Murphy (Kinsale), D Drake (Carrigaline).

Subs: H Andrews (Shamrocks) for S Andrews (58), R Reynolds (Belgooly) for O’Brien, J O’Sullivan (Belgooly) for O’Riordan (both 60).

MUSKERRY: D Desmond (Éire Óg); C O’Riordan (Iveleary), J Murray (Ballincollig), J Kelleher (Éire Óg); E Clifford (Cloughduv), F Denny (Ballincollig), Darren Coakley (Éire Óg); A O’Shea (Ballinora), D Kirwan (Éire Óg); C O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), B Keating (Ballincollig), D Kelly (Iveleary); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), M Bradley (Aghabullogue), M Walsh (Cloughduv).

Subs: J Mannix (Cloughduv) for O’Shea (39), J Kelleher (Éire Óg) for O’Connell (45), S Cronin (Grenagh) for Walsh (58), S Tarrant (Aghabullogue) for Keating (60), Walsh for Bradley (76).

Referee: W Wallace (Aghada).