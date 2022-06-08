Eddie Brennan: I'm as curious as anyone about Cody and Shefflin

Eddie Brennan is smiling and cringing. Mostly cringing. Handshake-gate is still a thing. The two most iconic figures in the history of Kilkenny hurling may even trade limp pleasantries again before the summer is out.

That's not much use to Brennan right now though as he sits cocooned among journalists at a Guinness 0.0 promotion and is peppered with questions about the seemingly strained relationship between his former Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, and his former captain, Henry Shefflin.

By the sixth question, Brennan has simply had enough.

"Look, I'm not being smart to you there, I don't know, I can't answer that," said Brennan, pushed on whether taking over a genuine All-Ireland rival - as opposed to, say, Brennan taking over Laois or Michael Fennelly taking over Offaly - may have resulted in Shefflin falling out of favour with Cody.

"I'm not going to get into it really, being honest with you, and maybe that's what you're all looking for today. If I had facts, I'd love to...even myself, I'm curious. Personally, I'm curious. Look, all I do know is that when we were in that environment, Brian Cody is solely focused on his job and that's all he's going to do.

"After that, I don't know the detail as I said to you, I think we'd all love to know what the ins and outs of it are but unless I have facts I won't be going down that route. Will we know at the end of the season? I don't know. I'm as curious as ye all are."

Brennan is on more comfortable ground talking about the inner workings of Cody's team. Even as Leinster champions, at the expense of Shefflin's Galway, he reckons Kilkenny need to improve in attack. Eoin Cody and TJ Reid, for example, didn't score from play last weekend.

"We cannot have it that Eoin Cody is going scoreless," said the eight-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny forward. "It's different if by virtue of that he's taking two defenders with him and you're using other guys but he's a guy that if I have him in my team, I want to make sure at least 10 or 12 balls are going in to him and trying to isolate him in space, one on one, or else bring him into the game a little bit."

Kilkenny's provincial final win excited Brennan though neutral hurling fans probably got much more in the thrilling Munster final.

What would Brennan say to those who believe Munster's product is far superior and, therefore, deserves four teams in the All-Ireland series, and just two from Leinster?

"They can feck right off!" responded Brennan. "For years, I'd have said, you look at hurling and you admire hurling and you look at the Munster championship and say, 'It looks deadly'. I'd always maintain up along that it had no appeal to me, other than observation and looking at players and trying to learn from them.

"You can say at the moment Munster looks the better product because you have teams that are evenly matched there. But the litmus test is going to be when they collide."

