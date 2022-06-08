Eddie Brennan: I'm as curious as anyone about Cody and Shefflin

The two most iconic figures in the history of Kilkenny hurling may even trade limp pleasantries again before the summer is out
Eddie Brennan: I'm as curious as anyone about Cody and Shefflin

Pictured is former Kilkenny hurler, Eddie Brennan at the launch of Guinness 0.0’s GAA campaign ‘Yours for the Taking’. Now with Guinness 0.0, 100% Guinness, 0% Alcohol, more social occasions off the GAA pitch are yours for the taking. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 07:15
Paul Keane

Eddie Brennan is smiling and cringing. Mostly cringing. Handshake-gate is still a thing. The two most iconic figures in the history of Kilkenny hurling may even trade limp pleasantries again before the summer is out.

That's not much use to Brennan right now though as he sits cocooned among journalists at a Guinness 0.0 promotion and is peppered with questions about the seemingly strained relationship between his former Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, and his former captain, Henry Shefflin.

By the sixth question, Brennan has simply had enough.

"Look, I'm not being smart to you there, I don't know, I can't answer that," said Brennan, pushed on whether taking over a genuine All-Ireland rival - as opposed to, say, Brennan taking over Laois or Michael Fennelly taking over Offaly - may have resulted in Shefflin falling out of favour with Cody.

"I'm not going to get into it really, being honest with you, and maybe that's what you're all looking for today. If I had facts, I'd love to...even myself, I'm curious. Personally, I'm curious. Look, all I do know is that when we were in that environment, Brian Cody is solely focused on his job and that's all he's going to do.

"After that, I don't know the detail as I said to you, I think we'd all love to know what the ins and outs of it are but unless I have facts I won't be going down that route. Will we know at the end of the season? I don't know. I'm as curious as ye all are."

Brennan is on more comfortable ground talking about the inner workings of Cody's team. Even as Leinster champions, at the expense of Shefflin's Galway, he reckons Kilkenny need to improve in attack. Eoin Cody and TJ Reid, for example, didn't score from play last weekend.

"We cannot have it that Eoin Cody is going scoreless," said the eight-time All-Ireland winning Kilkenny forward. "It's different if by virtue of that he's taking two defenders with him and you're using other guys but he's a guy that if I have him in my team, I want to make sure at least 10 or 12 balls are going in to him and trying to isolate him in space, one on one, or else bring him into the game a little bit."

Kilkenny's provincial final win excited Brennan though neutral hurling fans probably got much more in the thrilling Munster final.

What would Brennan say to those who believe Munster's product is far superior and, therefore, deserves four teams in the All-Ireland series, and just two from Leinster?

"They can feck right off!" responded Brennan. "For years, I'd have said, you look at hurling and you admire hurling and you look at the Munster championship and say, 'It looks deadly'. I'd always maintain up along that it had no appeal to me, other than observation and looking at players and trying to learn from them. 

"You can say at the moment Munster looks the better product because you have teams that are evenly matched there. But the litmus test is going to be when they collide."

* Eddie Brennan was speaking at the launch of Guinness 0.0’s GAA campaign ‘Yours for the Taking’. Now with Guinness 0.0, 100% Guinness, 0% Alcohol, more social occasions off the GAA pitch are yours for the taking. Guinness, proud partner of Croke Park Stadium and the GAA, is hosting mid-week social events in GAA communities throughout the Championship as well as All-Ireland final preview brunches ahead of both the hurling and football Finals in July. See www.twitter.com/guinnessireland

More in this section

Avondhu need late goal to pull away from Carbery  Avondhu need late goal to pull away from Carbery 
Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan hits back at critics of the split season Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan hits back at critics of the split season
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Semi-Final Tommy Walsh admits nervousness that Kerry are 'undercooked' 
<p>Carrigdhoun's Michael O'Sullivan breaks from Muskerry's Brian Keating during the Cork PSHC colleges and divisonal round at Bandon. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Kelleher frees lead the way as Carrigdhoun battle past Muskerry after extra-time

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices