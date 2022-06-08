'Mayo will not underestimate Kildare in any way', says Moran

FORMER Mayo captain Andy Moran says that he expects his old team-mates and Kildare to ‘go out and go for it’ in next Saturday evening’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier at Croke Park.

It is the first time the counties have met in the championship since the infamous ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ clash in 2018 which the Lilywhites won by two points.

“The draw is brilliant for both teams,” said Moran.

“Each will see it as a great opportunity to get to an All-Ireland quarter-final and rightly so.

“Mayo will not underestimate Kildare in any way. Glenn Ryan will have his boys primed and Mayo will hold no fear for them.

“If they look at the Leinster final, and tighten up on the concession of goals, they’ll be hard beaten. They could have faded away at half-time in that game but they went out and won the second half, which says a lot about them. Those metrics have to be taken into consideration,” the former Footballer of the Year continued, before saying Mayo have the firepower to get the result they want. James (Horan) will be happy to have got through the Monaghan game. At this stage of the season it’s all about staying in the competition and moving through the rounds.

“The Kildare match will be an exciting one between two teams who will go out and go for it. We need that type of excitement after last weekend.”

Moran experienced his own championship drama last Sunday when the Leitrim team he manages lost out to Sligo in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out.

“We’re hugely disappointed surely, but we’re also very proud. We gave it everything and to lose on penalties was tough. We’d love to have got to Croke Park and came within inches of it, but it wasn’t to be,” he admitted.

“I’m a great advocate of penalties. They bring huge excitement to an occasion and there’s great skill in taking them or saving them. They didn’t go our way on Sunday but we have no complaints. Sunday showed the huge benefits of the Tailteann Cup and what it can do for our game,” he added. “Páirc Sean (MacDíarmada) was rocking and our lads had never played in such an atmosphere before. Days like that are good for football and next year’s competition with the group stages will add greatly to the excitement for players and supporters.”