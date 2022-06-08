Tommy Walsh admits nervousness that Kerry are 'undercooked' 

If you include the McGrath Cup, then Kerry have played 13 competitive games so far this year and leaked just two goals. One of those goals, from Monaghan's Conor McManus back in February, came from a penalty, so that's one goal conceded from open play in around 1,000 minutes of football.

It's the oldest cliche in Gaelic football that while Kerry will always have the forwards to challenge for All-Irelands, their defence can be vulnerable. Well not this season, so far at least.

"I think Tadhg Morley is sitting in at centre-back and I think he's had a calming influence on things back there," said Tommy Walsh, who only pulled the plug on his Kerry career last October. "He was someone I was very impressed with last year, he put in a lot of work to get himself to a really good level. He was just a bit unlucky with suspensions and injuries and different things.

"I think he's really gone up a few gears this year which is great to see. Playing in that holding role, he's a really intelligent guy and he's probably filling in a few gaps that might have been there before."

There's the clear influence of Paddy Tally too, the former Down manager who has carved a career out of strengthening leaky defences.

"When you bring in someone like Paddy Tally who is probably that little bit defensive minded in terms of structures and things like that, it is going to make certain improvements," continued Walsh. "Look, obviously keeping out goals is huge, they cost us in big games before so I think if you can stop them going in, you're going to have a great chance in any game."

Walsh, a powerful full-forward throughout his three different spells with Kerry, wants to make it clear that the Kingdom backs weren't exactly a pushover in training.

"And there have been games where you would say the defence did okay and the forwards didn't play well enough," he noted. "It's a cliche (that Kerry always have great forwards) but the backs can get a bad rap in Kerry sometimes. Look, I think if your defence can be solid and if you can get good quality ball into the likes of David Clifford and Paudie Clifford, Sean O'Shea, Paul Geaney, Killian Spillane, those types of guys, I think they'll cause most defences problems."

Walsh is quick to add the caveat that Kerry haven't been properly stress-tested yet, even with McGrath Cup, league and Munster titles tucked away. It may not be until an anticipated All-Ireland semi-final with Dublin that the true test of their personnel and structures arrives.

"I think that would be a fantastic game and I think Kerry would probably have enough to beat them, but they (Dublin) are a dangerous team so I wouldn't be saying it would be definite by any means," said Walsh, who conceded there is a certain amount of 'nervousness' about Kerry being undercooked following the big wins over Cork and Limerick in Munster.

Tommy Walsh of Kerry and Tiernan McCann of Tyrone clash going for the ball during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"It is the same as last year in that we were relatively comfortable up to the Tyrone game and then were beaten. They will have learned a lot from that I am sure."

That Tyrone game is one Walsh would probably like to forget but never will. The last kick of his Kingdom career, and of the team's 2021 season, was a 92nd minute pot shot for an equaliser which sailed wide. A point would have taken their All-Ireland semi-final to penalties.

"Whenever you're involved in a big moment like that and it doesn't go your way, sure it's going to haunt you," admitted the former Aussie Rules player. "In hindsight, it obviously wasn't the right decision (to shoot). I was running across, I felt it was an okay angle and I just felt I had a yard or two more than I did in the end. I think my standing leg collapsed a bit when I was kicking it which obviously didn't help. Look, they're split second decisions you make in those games and unfortunately that one just didn't go over."

* Tommy Walsh was speaking at the launch of Guinness 0.0’s GAA campaign ‘Yours for the Taking’. Now with Guinness 0.0, 100% Guinness, 0% Alcohol, more social occasions off the GAA pitch are yours for the taking. Guinness, proud partner of Croke Park Stadium and the GAA, is hosting mid-week social events in GAA communities throughout the Championship as well as All-Ireland final preview brunches ahead of both the hurling and football Finals in July. See www.twitter.com/guinnessireland