Peter Canavan: Tyrone were devoid of hunger and cohesiveness

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan says the loss of several members of last year's panel played a large role in the failure of the Red Hand to retain their All-Ireland championship.

The loss to Armagh on Sunday means that Tyrone are the first reigning All-Ireland champions to exit the Championship without winning a game since the inception of the back door in 2001.

Tyrone lost several members of last years panel since that August triumph over Mayo. The likes of Tiernan McCann, Paul Donaghy, Ronan O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy all left the panel.

Canvan feels that Tyrone needed to have a stronger panel than last year to compete for the Sam Maguire this year. Writing for Sky Sports he said: "Tyrone needed to have a stronger panel than 2021 to retain their All-Ireland title this year. Not a weaker one.

"If you look back at teams that have successfully defended the Sam Maguire Cup, most recently Dublin, their strength in depth has been remarkable.

"Yes, they had really talented footballers. But they were able to keep a united panel together year after year. That is what's required.

"Tyrone's year got off to a bad start with all the withdrawals from the panel.

"The hunger and cohesiveness that was there last year, they were devoid of that in so many games."

Canavan was part of two Tyrone All-Ireland winning teams which failed to retain their crown. He feels the current panel will now have to live with question marks over their legacy.

"The players will now have to live with the notion that is held by many that they were fortunate All-Ireland champions last year."

It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Red Hand in 2022, however. Their U20 side, featuring Canavan's son, Ruairí, won the All-Ireland. While their minor side are much vaunted and face Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Despite those successes, however, Canavan questions why the county couldn't retain players who had just attained the sport's highest accolade.

"Why can you not keep players together in a panel that has just won an All-Ireland?

"Behind the scenes, there's a bit of planning and restructuring to be done. It's too simple to lay everything at the door of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

"A lot of things happening in Tyrone are happening off the cuff. It's time to sit down and do the bit of restructuring that's required.

"The talent is definitely there. It's a football-mad county. There's great work going on with the minors, and there's a talented bunch coming through.

"There needs to be a bit of work done with planning and a strategic vision, rather than hoping that we get to another All-Ireland final or win another All-Ireland.

"The 2021 success papered over some cracks. They got a bounce from the new management regime."

Canavan sees the work being done on the ground in rival neighbouring counties like Derry and Armagh and feels they will be a threat for the long term.

"Derry and Armagh are on the way up. Tyrone would be naive to think that 2022 is just a one-off year. The age profiles in the Oak Leaf and Orchard counties means these teams will be about for a few years to come.

"It's not a pretty position Tyrone find themselves in at the minute."