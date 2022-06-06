Landers: Relationship between Shefflin and Cody 'entrenched'

All-Ireland winning Cork captain Mark Landers believes the relationship between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody has been permanently affected by their cold exchanges
Landers: Relationship between Shefflin and Cody 'entrenched'

Kilkenny’s manager Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin of Galway after the game. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 17:05
Eoghan Cormican

All-Ireland winning Cork captain Mark Landers believes the relationship between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody has been permanently affected by their cold exchanges at the end of the recent Galway-Kilkenny games.

Following Cody’s frostiness in Salthill last month, there was a standoff between the pair at the end of Saturday’s Leinster final, one that was broken by Shefflin’s decision to make his way over to his old boss some five minutes after the full-time whistle.

“I don’t see there being any coming back from this. It happens in sport, it happens in business; two people get entrenched and it is very, very difficult to unravel that,” said Landers of the Cody-Shefflin relationship on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

“The fact that Henry backs away from the handshake without turning his back on him, he kept staring at him shaking his head, which to me [means] something was definitely said, and I just think it is very disappointing.

“I am just really disappointed for the game overall, two guys who were in the trenches for so long together, I just think it doesn’t send out the right signal to GAA people in general. We are in the main very, very sporting.

“I can’t actually say Henry left himself down. I am going to say the same thing I said [after the Salthill game], I am a bit disappointed with Brian.”

The former Cork defender called on Croke Park to introduce a protocol whereby post-match handshakes between opposing managers are either compulsory or they're not.

“The GAA actually have an issue on their hands right now that there has to be a protocol put in place immediately for the managers. It’s either there is going to be a handshake or there is no handshake. Something needs to become official.”

Former Kilkenny centre-back Brian Hogan, who played under Cody and alongside Shefflin for 11 years, was hoping the pair would immediately meet at the final whistle, shake hands, and put to bed the sideshow surrounding the pair.

“The handshake looked fairly cold, short, brief. Henry moved away and I don’t know what the shake of the head was about. Only Henry and Brian know that,” Hogan remarked.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner said Galway, at times, “were more interested in squaring up and shoving lads and this kind of thing. They got distracted a bit”.

More in this section

Cork v Louth - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Cork and Limerick get Sunday billing
Rouse's Football Show: Armagh control, Tyrone's loss of hunger, Banty's fury, Mayo hope and Cork opportunity Rouse's Football Show: Armagh control, Tyrone's loss of hunger, Banty's fury, Mayo hope and Cork opportunity
Rory Grugan celebrates at the final whistle 5/6/2022 Armagh will face Donegal for passage to All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals
Landers: Relationship between Shefflin and Cody 'entrenched'

Dalo's Hurling Show: Proud to be in Thurles. Handshake distractions. Galway's focus wrong?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices