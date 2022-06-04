Dr Crokes claim derby win over Legion

Dr Crokes claim derby win over Legion
Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 15:55
Mortimer Murphy

Dr Crokes moved up to joint second in the Kerry SFL Division 1 table following a derby win over Killarney Legion (1-14 to 0-11).

Though Crokes - with Kerry reserve keeper Shane Murphy between the posts - always looked the better side, the teams were level on 0-8 apiece at half time. 

Then after Brian Looney have given Crokes a 0-9 to 0-8 lead in the 39th minute, Legion were reduced to 14 men following a red card for Denis Sheahan and his departure ended the game as a contest.

James O’Donoghue kicked four points for Legion while keeper Brian Kelly added two from placed balls but Crokes thanks to veterans Brian Looney and Daithí Casey and a goal from Mikey Casey ran out comfortable winners. 

They now join, Dingle and Austin Stacks on 11 points one behind Spa on 12 points.

St Mary’s had an important win over Gneeveguilla in their bid to avoid the drop as the prevailed at home 3-12 to 0-12 with Aiden Walsh netting two goals while Daniel Daly contributed 0-7 and Liam O’Connell hit 1-1. 

Gneeveguilla were over reliant on Con Buckley who kicked 0-8 (7 frees) and they trailed 1-5 to 0-5 at half time when Liam O’Connell’s goal was the difference between the sides. 

Then in the opening ten minutes of the second half, Walsh had his double, the second a rebound after his initial attempt was saved by Pa O’Riordan.

Ballymacelligott are now just two points clear of the relegation zone after they lost to Rathmore (0-21 to 1-9). Kenneth O’Keeffe saved a penalty in the 19th minute when Rathmore led 0-9 to 0-3 as the Ryan’s Mark and Cathal, Marc Reen, James Darmody; Chrissy Speers added a succession of points. Ballymacelligott have Stacks, O’Rahilly’s and Killarney Legion to play. Only three games were played in the top flight this weekend due to Comórtas and the Spa 7-a-side.

More in this section

Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Limerick find an extra gear to see off Clare in Munster final thriller
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Watch: Gearóid Hegarty scores stunning goal in Munster final
Dara Curran attempts to block a shot from John Heslin 5/6/2022 Heslin masterclass steers Westmeath past Carlow
Leitrim v Sligo - Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final

Sligo progress on penalties

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices