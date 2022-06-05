Douglas and Sarsfields stay on top in Cork 

Cork Hurling League round-up
Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 17:40
John Coleman

Douglas remain in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals of the Red FM Cork SHL from Division 1A after they defeated Killeagh by 2-23 to 3-16 on Saturday. Goals from Owen Dolan and Ian Lucey means Douglas are two points clear of Blackrock, who play Midleton on Tuesday, with two games to play.

Fr O’Neill’s are the only team who could catch the southside duo after they defeated Bishopstown by 2-21 to 0-22 on Saturday. Billy Dunne and Liam O’Drsiscoll had the goals for O’Neill’s while Deccie Dalton hit 0-12.

Elsewhere in the group goals from Jerry Lane and Seán Griffin helped Newtownshandrum to a 2-15 to 1-14 win over Fermoy while a brace of goals from Evan Sheehan gave Na Piarsaigh a 2-13 to 0-17 win over Newcestown.

Sarsfields remain on course to top Division 1B after goals from Luke Hackett, Shane O’Regan and Aaron Myers helped them to a 3-20 to 0-14 win over Bride Rovers on Sunday. Meanwhile, goals from James Fitzpatrick and Liam O’Keeffe mean that Kanturk are poised to join Sars after they defeated Ballymartle by 2-15 to 1-12.

Charleville are well placed to capitalise on any slip-up from the top two after they recorded a 4-20 to 2-9 win over Mallow on Thursday. Andrew Cagney hit 2-2 for the Avondhu side while Tim Hawe and Cillian Cagney struck for the other goals.

Carrigtwohill dealt a blow to Erin’s Own chances of qualification after they ran out 1-15 to 1-12 winners on Saturday afternoon. Tomás Hogan struck for 1-1 and Liam Gosnell scored 0-10 to give Carrig their first win in a decade over their neighbours.

Finally, Glen Rovers defeated St Finbarr’s by 2-23 to 1-18. Conor Dorris hit 1-10 for the Glen while Simon Kennefick struck for the game winning goal five minutes from time after Jamie Lenihan had goaled for the Barr’s.

