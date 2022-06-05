Douglas and Sarsfields stay on top in Cork 

Douglas remain in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals of the Red FM Cork SHL from Division 1A after they defeated Killeagh by 2-23 to 3-16 on Saturday. Goals from Owen Dolan and Ian Lucey means Douglas are two points clear of Blackrock, who play Midleton on Tuesday, with two games to play.

Fr O’Neill’s are the only team who could catch the southside duo after they defeated Bishopstown by 2-21 to 0-22 on Saturday. Billy Dunne and Liam O’Drsiscoll had the goals for O’Neill’s while Deccie Dalton hit 0-12.