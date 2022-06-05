Watch: Gearóid Hegarty scores stunning goal in Munster final

Clare have been giving Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick their fill of it in today's Munster final.
With Tony Kelly in sparkling form for the Banner, Clare were leading by three points when former hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty got on the end of a pass from Tom Morrissey.
Scooping the ball over the Diarmuid Ryan's head, he gathered the ball and fired past Eibhear Quilligan in the Clare goal.
An outstanding goal from Gearoid Hegarty has seen Limerick spark into life #MunsterHurlingFinal #RTEGAA— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 5, 2022
Hegarty was the subject of fierce pre-match chat having been sent off in the previous meeting of these sides last month.
Former Limerick great Éamonn Cregan said on these pages that Hegarty would be yellow carded if he blows his nose.
Thankfully so far he has let his hurling do the talking.
The match is level at half-time, 1-11 to 0-14.