Watch: Gearóid Hegarty scores stunning goal in Munster final

Clare were leading by three points when former hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty got on the end of a pass from Tom Morrissey
5 June 2022; Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick in action against John Conlon of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 16:43
TJ Galvin

Clare have been giving Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick their fill of it in today's Munster final.

With Tony Kelly in sparkling form for the Banner, Clare were leading by three points when former hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty got on the end of a pass from Tom Morrissey.

Scooping the ball over the Diarmuid Ryan's head, he gathered the ball and fired past Eibhear Quilligan in the Clare goal.

Hegarty was the subject of fierce pre-match chat having been sent off in the previous meeting of these sides last month.

Former Limerick great Éamonn Cregan said on these pages that Hegarty would be yellow carded if he blows his nose.

Thankfully so far he has let his hurling do the talking.

The match is level at half-time, 1-11 to 0-14.

