Heslin masterclass steers Westmeath past Carlow

Heslin hit 1-9 to fire the Midlanders into the Tailteann Cup semi-finals
Carlow's Dara Curran attempts to block a shot from John Heslin of Westmeath

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 16:28
Paul Keane, Netwatch Cullen Park

Tailteann Cup quarter-final 

Westmeath 1-21 

Carlow 2-13

With a talent like John Heslin, the constant conundrum for Westmeath is where to play him to extract maximum efficiency.

Jack Cooney threw the Mullingar man the number 14 jersey at Netwatch Cullen Park though detailed him to play at centre-forward, a ploy that worked a treat. Westmeath didn't have it all their own way and, frankly, will need to be a lot better when they return to Croke Park on Sunday week for the Tailteann Cup semi-finals but as a standalone performance, Heslin just about nailed it. His 1-9 return helped propel the Leinster semi-finalists through to the last four draw and with captain Kevin Maguire (suspension) and former AFL player Ray Connellan (hamstring) set to be available for that game, a spike in form is anticipated. It took Westmeath until the final quarter hour or so to see off a game Carlow side clearly buoyed by their win seven days earlier over Tipperary at the same venue.

First-half goals from Josh Moore and Niall Hickey kept the Division 4 side in the game and with 57 minutes on the clock they were only two points behind.

Westmeath didn't exactly hit the afterburners at that point but did up the ante enough to outscore Carlow by 0-6 to 0-3 in the run and win with some to spare. They finished with an extra man too as Carlow's Liam Roberts was dismissed for a dangerous high tackle in stoppage time.

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1-9, 0-7 frees); L Loughlin (0-4, 1 free); S McCartan (0-3); R O'Toole (0-2); S Duncan, L Dolan (1 mark), J Gonoud (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley (0-5, 5 frees); J Moore, N Hickey (1-0 each); C Hulton, R Dunphy (0-2 each); D Clarke (1 free), C Doyle, M Bambrick, S Clarke (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; C Drumm, J Smith, J Gonoud; N Harte, R Wallace, J Dolan; S McCartan, S Duncan; D Lynch, J Lynam, R O'Toole; L Dolan, J Heslin, L Loughlin.

Subs: R Forde for Duncan (57); A McCormack for Harte (61); A Gardiner for L Dolan (67); K Martin for McCartan (71); TJ Cox for Loughlin (72).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; D Curran, M Bambrick, L Roberts; S Clarke, S Bambrick, C Doyle; J Clarke, E Ruth; N Hickey, J Moore, R Dunphy; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley.

Subs: S Buggy for Hickey (61); C Lomax for Doyle (70).

Ref: C Lane (Cork).

Latest

