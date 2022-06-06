Brian Cody: Cats better placed for semi challenge

Brian Cody believes Kilkenny are in a better position heading into the last four as Leinster champions than the previous two years.

As well as claiming an 18th senior provincial title under Cody on Saturday, the Cats annexed a third consecutive Bob O’Keeffe Cup, although this was their first ever under the round-robin format.

Despite a 100% record in Leinster, Kilkenny lost the 2020 and ’21 All-Ireland semi-finals to Waterford and Cork respectively but Cody considers it’s different this time around.

“It’s a fair point because obviously a round-robin puts serious requirements on all the teams involved in it,” he remarked. “First of all, it is a challenge to get out of Leinster, three teams got out, Dublin missed out after they were in pole position you might say for a while there, and very unfortunate to lose out.

“As it turned out, we got straight to the Leinster final and brilliantly obviously now we have won the Leinster final. Should those matches in the round robin stand to us, they should stand to us, but again whoever we are going to come up against in the semi-final will have had the semi preparation too.”

Pre-split season, Cody would have released his players back to the clubs this coming weekend but he has no concerns about the four-week gap to their last-four game.

“I’m happy to have the four-week break at this stage because it has been very intense and very little time for training at all from the point of view of working at things in training and just building a whole sense of being ready for the challenge. We have that opportunity now, use the time to recover and really prepare well.”

Having made four changes to his starting team that lost to Wexford while keeping Pádraig Walsh in reserve, Cody acknowledged the criticism he had received for rotating his team but paid it little regard.

“I’m always saying about the quality of our panel, everybody is not kind of absolutely thrilled about our team or anything else and people talk about why haven’t we a settled team, I’ve never in my life been concerned about having a settled 15.

"We have a settled panel, a settled attitude and a settled spirit, and that’s very strong and was proven tonight - we can bring in players or leave out players and it doesn’t change the potential in our team.”