Mickey Harte: People need to open their minds a bit

Mickey Harte says those who are critical of Louth’s 15 men behind the ball approach “need to open their mind a wee bit”.

Harte’s Cork counterpart John Cleary admitted after Saturday’s dour spectacle that he didn’t enjoy the game and would have much preferred if the fare was “end to end”, with both teams going “gung-ho”.

The Louth manager, though, was adamant that “you have to cut the cloth to suit your means”. And to be fair to Harte, he does have a point, seeing as Saturday’s four-point margin was a great deal closer than the 5-19 to 0-16 hammering Louth endured at the same venue during the 2020 Allianz League.

“There are different strokes for different folks. You gotta play to the conditions, you gotta play to the players at your disposal. We don't have all our players at our disposal. Six or seven of our regulars from last year have not been available to us across the whole season. You have to cut the cloth to suit your means,” remarked the three-time All-Ireland winning manager.

“There are a lot of people who actually criticise certain styles of play. I ask the question: would you rather go to a game that is over at half-time or go to one where there is a lot of intrigue about how you might be able to break down a defence or how you get scores against a lot of numbers behind the ball.

“I don't think watching a game that is 2-12 to 0-4 at half-time, that doesn't entertain me at all, and I am sure it doesn't entertain anybody. It gives you the longest second half you could ever dream of.

“But if we go and play this way (15 men behind the ball), and people don't like it, then maybe they need to open their mind a wee bit to look at the different ways of playing the game.”

Cleary, for his part, was “brought up” on end-to-end football. And while he’s not ignorant to the importance of shape and structure, the ultra-defensive approach is not his cup of tea.

“I'd prefer to be going gung-ho and the best team, with some tactics thrown in, coming out on top,” said the interim Cork boss.