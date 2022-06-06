Mickey Harte: People need to open their minds a bit

John Cleary admitted after Saturday’s dour spectacle that he didn’t enjoy the game and would have much preferred if the fare was 'end to end', with both teams going 'gung-ho'
Mickey Harte: People need to open their minds a bit

All-Ireland Senior Football Champinship Qualifiers Round 1, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 4/6/2022. Cork vs Louth. Louth manager Mickey Harte and Cork manager John Cleary at the end of the game. ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Eoghan Cormican

Mickey Harte says those who are critical of Louth’s 15 men behind the ball approach “need to open their mind a wee bit”.

Harte’s Cork counterpart John Cleary admitted after Saturday’s dour spectacle that he didn’t enjoy the game and would have much preferred if the fare was “end to end”, with both teams going “gung-ho”.

The Louth manager, though, was adamant that “you have to cut the cloth to suit your means”. And to be fair to Harte, he does have a point, seeing as Saturday’s four-point margin was a great deal closer than the 5-19 to 0-16 hammering Louth endured at the same venue during the 2020 Allianz League.

“There are different strokes for different folks. You gotta play to the conditions, you gotta play to the players at your disposal. We don't have all our players at our disposal. Six or seven of our regulars from last year have not been available to us across the whole season. You have to cut the cloth to suit your means,” remarked the three-time All-Ireland winning manager.

“There are a lot of people who actually criticise certain styles of play. I ask the question: would you rather go to a game that is over at half-time or go to one where there is a lot of intrigue about how you might be able to break down a defence or how you get scores against a lot of numbers behind the ball.

“I don't think watching a game that is 2-12 to 0-4 at half-time, that doesn't entertain me at all, and I am sure it doesn't entertain anybody. It gives you the longest second half you could ever dream of.

“But if we go and play this way (15 men behind the ball), and people don't like it, then maybe they need to open their mind a wee bit to look at the different ways of playing the game.” 

Cleary, for his part, was “brought up” on end-to-end football. And while he’s not ignorant to the importance of shape and structure, the ultra-defensive approach is not his cup of tea.

“I'd prefer to be going gung-ho and the best team, with some tactics thrown in, coming out on top,” said the interim Cork boss.

More in this section

Leitrim v Sligo - Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final Sligo progress on penalties
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Limerick find an extra gear to see off Clare in Munster final thriller
Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Watch: Gearóid Hegarty scores stunning goal in Munster final
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh to take on Naomh Conaill in Comórtas final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices