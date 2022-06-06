Darren Gleeson 'numb' after Antrim stay upright in rollercoaster

Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Antrim 5-22 Kerry 4-24

55 scores - nine of them goals - 18 different scorers, yellow and black cards, comebacks and calamities, good luck trying to make sense of the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

"The second half was crazy," acknowledged Antrim manager Darren Gleeson who winced as his side went from leading by 12 points after 25 minutes, and by 10 at half-time, to just one at full-time.

Ultimately it was victory for the Saffrons and a repeat of their 2020 final win over Kerry, propelling them through to next year's Liam MacCarthy Cup. The win also ensured that they will host Cork next weekend in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. A clash with last year's All-Ireland runners-up could be described as the ultimate test though Gleeson baulked at that notion after coming through Saturday's rollercoaster.

"I think our ultimate test was out there," he said, nodding towards the Croke Park pitch. "We'll just try to get the bodies right for next weekend. There were lads hanging together coming into this one."

Various Antrim players were carrying injuries. Sean Elliott, a goalscorer, played with a broken thumb. They still got the job done but it was mightily close, Antrim scoring 3-14 during a thrilling first half and then conceding 3-14 in a manic second-half notable for, according to Gleeson, Antrim losing 'our shape completely'.

Kerry, redoubled in effort after that disastrous opening, got a 2-2 impact from substitute Jordan Conway, allowing them to turn a near lost cause on its head. Entering stoppage time they'd reduced it to a three-point game. When Padraig Boyle flashed a 77th minute shot to the net for Kerry's fourth goal, there was only one in it. Crucially, there was no more time left and the Kingdom slipped to their third final defeat in a row.

"You're numb to it because you were so far ahead, you're numb now at the minute," said Gleeson when asked to put words on his joy straight after the success. "You're just going through your mind, 'How did we end up like that?' And then you're turning around at the end and instead of being joyous you're there going, 'How did that happen?' Look, lackadaisical from us at times and some brilliance from Kerry."

There's an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final fixture for Kerry too, at home to Wexford next weekend, but it's scant consolation for scoring 4-24 at Croke Park and still coming up short in a season-defining game.

"Very proud of the way they fought in that second half," said Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy. "Because Antrim came out, they got a couple of scores, we didn't know if our guys would respond and they did and they slowly kept going."

Molumphy had a stint in the Wexford backroom when they won the Leinster championship in 2019. That inside information should count for something next weekend. Though his real challenge will be to pick up his shattered troops.

"Look, we have come a long way, we're just over five months together, 18 new players in, which is massive. It's fantastic now that we'll have Wexford down in our home ground. How the finalists go into that is an excellent thing the GAA have done and I'm really supportive of that. We'll prepare on Wednesday night and we'll try to refocus and give it everything."

Antrim scorers: C Cunning (1-12, 9 frees); C Clarke (2-2, 1-0 pen); J McNaughton (1-1); S Elliott (1-0); K Molloy, N McManus (0-2 each); N McKenna, D McKernan, E O'Neill (0-1 each).

Kerry scorers: P Boyle (2-11, 1-0pen, 7 frees, 1 '65); J Conway (2-2); D Collins (0-3); M Leane, S Conway (0-2 each); F Mackessy, G Dooley, M O'Connor, P O'Connor (0-1 each).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, P Burke; M Bradley, E Campbell, J Maskey; C Bohill, K Molloy; C Clarke, J McNaughton, C McCann; S Elliott, N McManus, C Cunning.

Subs: R McGarry for Campbell (22-24, blood); D McKernan for Bohill (50); D Nugent for McCann (53); N McKenna for McNaughton (62); C Johnston for Clarke (64); E O'Neill for McManus (69).

KERRY: L Dee; C O'Keeffe, S Weir, E Leen; E Ross, M Boyle, M Leane; F Mackessy, P O'Connor; P Boyle, D Collins, G Dooley; C Walsh, C Harty, S Conway.

Subs: J Conway for Harty (25); M O'Connell for Dooley (45); N Mulcahy for Walsh (49); B Lonergan for Collins (64).

Ref: S Stack (Dublin).