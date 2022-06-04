Shefflin admits Galway 'didn’t see this coming'

TJ Reid’s expert marksmanship from frees was pivotal to Kilkenny claiming a third consecutive Leinster SHC title in this disappointing final in Croke Park this evening.
Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 22:04
John Fogarty

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has admitted he didn’t expect his team to underperform as much as they did in this evening’s Leinster final.

“It was a very poor game, obviously Kilkenny are going to be delighted, but for the neutral watching that game it was stop start, it never got any flow in it whatsoever. There was no pattern of play, we’d no punch up front, apart from Conor Whelan obviously, who was hurting them a little bit.

“But it’s hard to put into words because we didn’t see this coming. We performed fairly well in the round robin, we topped the group and probably should have had all the points. There was a good energy about us, there was good work rate, there was good intent in everything we did, there was intensity all over the place, and training has been good the last couple of weeks.

“So I definitely felt that we’d get a performance. Whether it was going to be good enough, that was going to be down to Kilkenny, but that just never happened. That’s the overriding emotion, that disappointment.” 

Several times in the second half, Shefflin was left exasperated by decisions that went against his team. He felt James Owens’ officiating was a factor - but not a deciding one. “We got three frees in injury time to balance it in some way,” he said of the 19-12 free count in Kilkenny’s favour. “I thought there was a few that were in some way dubious enough, there were probably frees for us that we didn’t get on the other side, but I don’t think that had a major bearing on the game whatsoever.” He commented: “James Owens never really let it flow, but we were probably making it easy for him to make decisions by being just, off it. You’re off it on the ball, and when you go into tackles, if you’re off it, your hands are high, it’s making it easy. So that was the way it went.”

Sport
