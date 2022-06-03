Two changes to Cork team for Louth clash

Chris Kelly will start between the sticks for Cork in tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Round 1 qualifier clash with Louth.
Regular goalkeeper Micheal Aodh Martin was replaced by Dylan Foley during the Munster SFC defeat to Kerry though the more experienced Kelly has been preferred this time with Foley listed among the subs.
It's one of two injury enforced changes to interim boss John Cleary's lineup for the visit of Louth to Pairc Ui Chaoimh (2pm).
Kevin Flahive suffered cruciate knee ligament damage during the provincial semi-final loss and is replaced by Knocknagree's Eoghan Sweeney.
Brian Hurley once again captains the team in a potent looking full-forward line that also contains Steven Sherlock and Cathail O'Mahony.
C Kelly; S Powter, M Shanley, K O'Donovan; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O'Callaghan, I Maguire; J O'Rourke, E Sweeney, D Dineen; S Sherlock, B Hurley, C O'Mahony.
D Foley, P Ring, T Corkery, T Walsh, C Kiely, P Walsh, B Hayes, J Cahalane, D Gore, M Cronin, B Murphy.