'Our season hinges on this' - Des Cullinane confident Cork footballers can deliver 

Let’s begin with a fun fact (although not so fun, perhaps, for those within the Cork football set-up): It is 19 years since Cork exited the All-Ireland SFC without recording a single win.

The year was 2003; a 10-point thumping at home to Limerick in the Munster quarter-final was followed by the narrowest of defeats to Roscommon in the opening round of qualifiers.

It was an early summer departure further soured by finishing with just 13 men at Dr Hyde Park, Colin Corkery and Brendan Jer O’Sullivan both receiving straight red cards late in the game.

The winless championship campaign spelt the end of Larry Tompkins’ seven-year reign as Cork manager.

Mind you, his successor - the returning Billy Morgan - almost presided over the same fate a year later, a final quarter surge away to Clare in the qualifiers delivering the county its lone victory that summer.

Where 2003 represents the sole campaign since the introduction of the backdoor where Cork failed to pick up a single win, 2004 is joined by 2015 and 2018 as the championships that ended with only one Cork victory. We’d add 2020 and 2021 to that latter list but for the absence of a qualifier series in either Covid-affected championship.

For the injury-plagued class of 2022, the sole objective today is not to finish the afternoon sharing common ground with the men of 19 years ago.

“Our season hinges on this,” says Cork selector Des Cullinane of Louth’s visit Leeside.

“This is a big game for us, and if you can win anyway at all, you take it. It was great to be drawn out of the hat first and get a home game, it's a big bonus.

“We are certainly hopeful that we will be in the draw next Monday morning, and once you get a bit of momentum behind you, you'd never know where you might go.

“Our guys have a huge desire to win on Saturday, and I think we will too.”

For Cullinane’s belief to ring through, Cork, for starters, must better marry defensive organisation with an ability to counter in greater numbers and with greater potency than was the case against the Kingdom four weeks ago.

Cork took aim at the Kerry posts a paltry 15 times at Páirc Uí Rinn, exactly half the visitor’s shot total. Moreover, only two players in red - Steven Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony - took more than one shot across the 70-plus minutes.

“We need to be more offensive minded,” Cullinane acknowledges.

“We set up to contain Kerry, in one sense. We were very conscious of the quality of players that they had. We wanted to be competitive and make everything a dogfight. This game now is about winning. We have to go out and have a bit more of an offensive attitude.

“We scored 0-11 the last day. Realistically, 0-11 isn't going to win games for you at this level. We need to be getting a lot more scores, so we'll probably have to tweak that a small bit so that we take the game to Louth.”

But therein lies the puzzle Cork must solve at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, for Mickey Harte’s defence-minded Louth charges will be only too content to draw Cork on them before patiently leading the ball carrier down a cul de sac and then hurting the Rebels on the counter.

“Although they are a Leinster team, Louth seem to be playing a typical Ulster game where they have 15 guys behind the ball and they break at speed. They tend to stick to that rigidly over the 70 minutes. When facing that, your attacking has to be done at pace. When the game is slowed down, it becomes congested and scores are hard to come by. That game plan has worked for them. Bar the Kildare game, they’ve got good results.”

Louth’s approach this year suggests the visitors will be quite content to sit back and concede the Cork kickout. As for their opponents, though, there’ll be no similar standing off. Indeed, there is an awareness on Cork’s part of the need to put a greater press on the opposition restart as the stats from the Kerry defeat show the Kingdom’s six backs collected 22 kickouts between them.

“We were very competitive for 52 minutes against Kerry, we know we have to go for 75 minutes this time,” Cullinane continued.

“We probably have to use our panel a lot more because of the effort we are asking fellas to make. We need to introduce a bit of freshness on the 55, 56 minute mark so that the five lads coming on can make a contribution too.”

Unlike 2003, there'll be no expectation of managerial departures if Cork exit the race for Sam today without a win, but to inject a bit of momentum into this rebuilding project started by Keith Ricken and continued by John Cleary in the former's absence, a result couldn't be more imperative.