Top Gun: Galway reap rewards of Joseph Cooney's return to form

Irish Examiner readers, can you name the hurling championship’s top scorer from play?

Give it some thought now, don’t rush your answer.

“Dublin’s Donal Burke, sure wasn’t he shooting the lights out in each round.”

A good guess, albeit a slightly obvious one. With 0-20 to his name, the Dublin talisman sits second in the relevant chart, a single white flag behind the individual we’re looking for.

“Aaron Gillane, perhaps, given his electric form in the early rounds.”

Close again, but still wide of the target. Gillane, despite not featuring in Limerick’s final round-robin outing because of injury, racked up a sufficiently healthy total across their first three games - 3-9 - to position himself joint-third on the list.

Even if we told you the hurler we’re looking for wears maroon, we still suspect the first names to roll off most tongues would be Cathal Mannion or in-form half-forward Tom Monaghan.

Neither, however, carries the title of leading scorer from play in the 2022 championship.

That early summer accolade belongs to their Galway teammate, Joseph Cooney.

Clue or no clue, you’d have been a while guessing before landing on Cooney, such is his unheralded contribution on the scoresheet.

Across five games, the 31-year-old, who began the Leinster round-robin at midfield but has since migrated to left half-forward, has landed a hugely impressive 2-15.

It’s a total that breaks down at just over 0-4 per game, an average that is far in excess of anything the Sarsfields man managed during his previous 10 campaigns with the Tribes.

Indeed, a look at his returns in years past suggests the closest he came to this year’s scoring streak is the 1-10 he contributed during Galway’s six-game Leinster campaign in 2018.

He’d add a hattrick of points in the All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick to bring his total for the year to 1-13, still noticeably shy of what he’s already amassed halfway through the current championship.

And while 2-7 of his total arrived against Laois and Westmeath, the Galway vice-captain was similarly impactful on the afternoons the westerners faced the two other teams who ended up progressing from the round-robin series alongside them.

From nine possessions the first day out against Wexford, Cooney struck two points, had two assists, and won three puckouts.

Against Kilkenny, his stats sheet showed three assists and four white flags. His two points late in the first half mixed graft with glamour as he muscled Mikey Carey off possession for the first before then launching a sweet strike from out on the terrace sideline.

2017 All-Ireland winning Galway manager Micheál Donoghue agrees that Cooney is an unlikely leading scorer, but added that his 2-15 contribution is easily explained.

“His biggest attribute is his hurling brain; his ability to be in the right place at the right time, his ability to see what is going on around him, and his ability to pick up positions. The runs he makes are selfless but are absolutely crucial in that they always get him in the danger area, and he just needs to be picked out,” said the former Galway boss.

“He is probably in peak physique at the moment. He seems to be really enjoying his hurling, as well. I just think he is on top of his game at the minute. That is to Galway's benefit and is reflected on the scoreboard.”

Hauled off in both of Galway’s championship defeats last year, Cooney is one of several players in maroon enjoying a return to form this season.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM after the county’s comfortable win over Laois last month, Laois coach and former Galway selector Francis Forde remarked that “there are a lot of Galway players who seem to be back to their very best”.

There is no doubt that Cooney was among those Forde was referring to.

Having spent the League at midfield alongside Ronan Glennon, Donoghue reckons the flexibility attached to the half-forward role is allowing the son of Galway legend Joe extract the most from himself.

As Brendan Cummins remarked during the Galway-Kilkenny RTÉ commentary, the runs he and fellow wing-forward Tom Monaghan are making from deep are incredibly difficult to defend against.

“He can play the modern wing-forward role to perfection,” Donoghue continued. “He's selfless in his work in that he knows when to come back. And then from an attacking perspective, his runs and the timing of them are to perfection.

“His scoring ability has always been there. I go back to our time involved and it was just getting other players to be conscious of the fact that he was making runs. If you did a player cam on him every day, you'd see the runs he was making and the positions he is getting into. Right now, they are just paying a huge dividend for himself and for Galway.”