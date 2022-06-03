Kerry Airport to charter flight home for Kerry hurlers

Kerry Airport has chartered a flight to bring the county’s senior hurling team, management and officials home from Dublin after Saturday’s Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

The squad were unable to secure affordable accommodation in Dublin and as a result were being forced to travel down by road after the full-time whistle.

Kerry Airport has chartered a 72-seater plane from Emerald Airlines to allow the team, management and officials to touch down in Farranfore before nightfall.

The CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland, John Mulhern, said: “We are delighted to support the Kerry hurlers this weekend.

"They had booked a one-way flight to Dublin with Ryanair but the timings of the game and the return flight clashed. Instead of facing a five-hour bus journey to Kerry, we are proud to sponsor a charter flight with Emerald Airlines to bring everyone home.

"We sincerely hope that this will give them the peace of mind to focus on the matter in hand – to win the Joe McDonagh Cup against Antrim. We wish everyone involved the best of luck in Croke Park.”

The Kerry GAA Hurling Liaison Officer, Ger McCarthy, said: “To see someone like John [Mulhern] from Kerry Airport coming in behind Kerry hurling and Kerry GAA in general, for the county itself, is absolutely great.”

Kerry face Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final at Croke Park at 4.30pm and they are due to fly home from Dublin Airport at 8.30pm.