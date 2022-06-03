Going ‘outside’ Kilkenny has ripple effect for Shefflin

Proposition Joe: “But I treated you like a son.”

Marlo Stanfield: “I wasn’t made to play the son.”

Last December, the Connolly Motoring Group in Ballybrit were keen to promote that Henry Shefflin would be driving a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class courtesy of them in 2022.

A senior hurling manager driving a sponsored car wasn’t earth-shattering news. Others currently have the free use of 221-registration vehicles, some of them almost or just as luxurious as the one operated by Shefflin.

In his previous role with Bank of Ireland, he had been national sales manager for Mercedes and Toyota Finance and he had sponsored cars in his playing days too. Making the 400-kilometre return drive from south Kilkenny, the car dealership wanted to ensure he was going to do it as comfortably as possible.

The extent of promoting a sponsored car doesn’t usually go beyond a posed photograph with the handing over of the keys and the manager or player posting something on their social media platforms. Shefflin’s had all that but news of his acquirement also made a host of websites such as Autotrade and the “Irish Daily Mirror”. A TikTok video of him driving away in the car backed by The Dropkick Murphy’s “Ship Me Up To Boston” was also published.

The announcement came in the lead-up to Christmas time but the fanfare that the perk received was deemed unKilkenny-like in parts of his home county where the default setting is one of understatement.

Of course, they were still digesting his move away and plotting their Cats’ downfall. They understood Shefflin to be the heir apparent to Brian Cody, that he was approached more than once to become part of his management team.

Aware of the claims locally that he had turned down Cody, we asked Shefflin 12 months ago if he had been invited in by Cody. “No, no, no, because obviously I would have got straight involved with Ballyhale and Brian as a club man would have always been ‘look, you stay with your club and stuff like that. I would have met him last year when I retired and he would jokingly pass a comment or something like that, but he knew I was taking a year out and that was it. So, yeah, no.”

Whether Cody considered he made that remark in jest is another thing but Shefflin’s interpretation of it? He was Michael Corleone, Cody Hyman Roth. He could be promised that one day this would all be his but how could he know for sure when other previous managerial contenders like Martin Fogarty were subsumed as selectors.

There is a school of thought in Kilkenny that Shefflin has damaged his chances of taking over from Cody, if ever becoming the county’s senior hurling manager. That latter seems inconceivable but there would be a lot of respect for how Shefflin’s old team-mate Derek Lyng has gone about his business, working with Cody before switching to the U20s over the last three seasons and last month claiming an All-Ireland against the head. Lyng and James McGarry have been involved in either or both senior and U20 management for nine seasons now.

Shefflin doing his own thing is nothing new. In Tipperary, Brendan Cummins has been making similar advances off his own back. Like Micheál Donoghue did in assisting Eamon O’Shea in Tipperary, he went outside the county to Kerry and Laois to draw experience but in his own place he would be the one calling the shots. There would be no apprenticeship served under a previous manager.

Coming up against blood in the likes of his nephew Eoin Cody as he will for a second time in less than five weeks tomorrow evening, Shefflin has acknowledged the awkwardness but his ambition clearly supersedes it.

Does it contradict what he said to Brian O’Driscoll in an interview last July? The former Ireland rugby captain queried him about coaching outside Kilkenny, citing Eddie Brennan in Laois. “Where’s the harm in putting yourself against what you know?” O’Driscoll asked. “There’s a lot of harm in it because my nephews are playing for Ballyhale. My family is from Ballyhale.”

O’Driscoll came back: “But, at the same time, to get a more holistic look at how you can become a better coach and seeing how other environments do it, surely that can only add to the knowledge you have built as a Kilkenny player?”

Shefflin responded: “Yeah, but... me, Brian, I just wouldn’t do it against my own.”

Shefflin could clarify that he meant his club but there was enough in O’Driscoll’s questioning for Kilkenny people to believe his declaration of loyalty applied to the county too. Maybe Cody thought so too, that venturing outside the county was only for lesser hurling gods.

Maybe it was such an understanding that froze his handshake with Shefflin last month. Who knows if they will press flesh again tomorrow evening but everyone will be watching a relationship that’s become more than a sideshow.