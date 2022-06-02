DRA yet to rule on Tipp coach Tommy Dunne's appeal against ban

The Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) is yet to rule on Tommy Dunne’s case after a panel heard the Tipperary coach’s appeal against a three-month ban earlier this week.

Dunne was cited by referee Johnny Murphy for allegedly using threatening language at half-time during the county’s Munster SHC opener against Waterford in Walsh Park June and was sent off. He returned to the sideline for the defeat to Clare the following week but wasn’t there for the losses to Limerick and Cork as his penalty was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee and later the Central Appeals Committee.

The DRA is to provide its judgement in the next week or two as Dunne hopes to have the punishment quashed or referred to one of the GAA’s disciplinary bodies for reassessment.

Tipperary are on standby to return to training next week should Kerry beat Antrim in tomorrow’s Joe McDonagh Cup final and set up a Liam MacCarthy Cup promotion/relegation play-off on June 25.

Win that play-off game and Kerry will be part of next year’s Leinster senior hurling championship, while Tipperary will be relegated to the McDonagh Cup and next year’s Munster SHC will be cut to four counties with three qualifying from it for the All-Ireland series.

Meanwhile, Down veteran Kevin McKernan has followed the example of Laois’s John O’Loughlin this week and announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 34-year-old Burren man confirmed on Twitter that he has played his last game in the black and red. McKernan made his debut in 2007 and was nominated for an All-Star in 2010 when Down lost to Cork in that year’s All-Ireland final.

He posted: “It was the most amazing time of my life to be able to wear the Down jersey and I hope that every man, woman and child realises that there are brighter days ahead for our proud county. Do what you can for your club in the pursuit of Down playing on the biggest stage again. I know this will happen in the near future as the talent is in our county. Thank you for the memories."