DRA yet to rule on Tipp coach Tommy Dunne's appeal against ban

Dunne was cited by referee Johnny Murphy for allegedly using threatening language at half-time during the county’s Munster SHC opener against Waterford.
DRA yet to rule on Tipp coach Tommy Dunne's appeal against ban

Tommy Dunne was cited by referee Johnny Murphy during Tipperary's Munster SHC opener against Waterford in Walsh Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 21:40
John Fogarty

The Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) is yet to rule on Tommy Dunne’s case after a panel heard the Tipperary coach’s appeal against a three-month ban earlier this week.

Dunne was cited by referee Johnny Murphy for allegedly using threatening language at half-time during the county’s Munster SHC opener against Waterford in Walsh Park June and was sent off. He returned to the sideline for the defeat to Clare the following week but wasn’t there for the losses to Limerick and Cork as his penalty was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee and later the Central Appeals Committee.

The DRA is to provide its judgement in the next week or two as Dunne hopes to have the punishment quashed or referred to one of the GAA’s disciplinary bodies for reassessment.

Tipperary are on standby to return to training next week should Kerry beat Antrim in tomorrow’s Joe McDonagh Cup final and set up a Liam MacCarthy Cup promotion/relegation play-off on June 25.

Win that play-off game and Kerry will be part of next year’s Leinster senior hurling championship, while Tipperary will be relegated to the McDonagh Cup and next year’s Munster SHC will be cut to four counties with three qualifying from it for the All-Ireland series.

Meanwhile, Down veteran Kevin McKernan has followed the example of Laois’s John O’Loughlin this week and announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 34-year-old Burren man confirmed on Twitter that he has played his last game in the black and red. McKernan made his debut in 2007 and was nominated for an All-Star in 2010 when Down lost to Cork in that year’s All-Ireland final.

He posted: “It was the most amazing time of my life to be able to wear the Down jersey and I hope that every man, woman and child realises that there are brighter days ahead for our proud county. Do what you can for your club in the pursuit of Down playing on the biggest stage again. I know this will happen in the near future as the talent is in our county. Thank you for the memories."

More in this section

Cormac Costello scores the third goal 28/5/2022 Leinster final attendance lowest in 31 years
Galway v Dublin - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 Cooney blossoming into the kind of leader Galway hoped he could be
Kerry v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Minor Football Championship Final O'Brien: Running game worked a treat against Kingdom
<p>Making moves: Vikki Wall of Meath will join North Melbourne once the Royals' All-Ireland campaign wraps up. Pic: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan</p>

Australian opportunity was too good to turn down, says Meath star Wall

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices