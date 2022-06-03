John Kiely: We must 'significantly improve' from Ennis if they are to taste Munster glory

Who better to talk about the Munster hurling championship than the man whose team has dominated it for the last few years?

In a week of gloom about provincial competitiveness, though in a different code, John Kiely of Limerick was positive about Munster hurling.

“You judge a competition on the competitiveness of the competition and could you find a hurling competition that is more competitive?

“It’s unbelievable and every day that you go out you are up against it and you have to be right - and if you are not, you’ll be found out and we have seen that this year. Teams will be found out if you are not on the money.

“We are not happy with our performance in Ennis the last day - we didn’t get our aggression levels right, we weren’t accurate enough, we didn’t work hard enough, we weren't good enough on our set-piece and we weren’t good enough on the opposition set-piece.

“We need to find significant improvement for the next day and that’s just the facts of the matter.”

That was Limerick-Clare in the round robin. This weekend it’s Limerick-Clare in the final of what Kiely refers to as “a great competition, one that every player in Munster should want to be a part of it and to be successful in it “The Munster final is always a very special day. Before I ever got involved (with Limerick) I would have gone to Munster finals that Limerick had no involvement in.

“I was in Killarney when Nicky English kicked the ball to the net after they beat Cork. He was my teacher at the time but I was there because it was the Munster final. I can remember standing up on the terrace on the grass steps, as it was, at the time in Killarney.

“I’ve been to matches where I have seen Graham Geraghty one time and footballers from up North, from Tyrone, Antrim, Down and Derry coming down to the Munster final to watch it and to be at it.

“It’s a special occasion, it absolutely is and one you want to be at your best for.” Part of that is recovering from the round robin format, one Kiely describes as “attritional”.

“Coming off the back of the round robin it gave us a chance to take stock and give guys a chance for their bodies to heal a bit - the round robin is attritional from that point of view.

“It’s been really really competitive - Tipperary gave us a tremendous challenge and that was a really, really tough game for us.

“Obviously the game in Ennis was really challenging game and there was nothing between the two sides - it could have gone either way. The first two games were really tough as well.

“A great test and a great competition and every day that you go out you know that you need to put it all out there and hope it will be good enough - we’re adaptable enough and experienced enough to know how to handle it.”

The prospect of a historic fourth Munster senior hurling title in a row is one which Limerick haven’t really focused on, he adds.

“Genuinely hadn’t thought about it, to be honest.

“We don’t make reference to those things, we don’t even look them up or nobody comes to us to tell us. I know it’s something obviously that the media will be involved in or highlight, and rightly so, and that that’s all part and parcel of the process, but outside of our control.

“Does it have any impact on what we do? No. Is it something we will refer to or engage in? No."

Their focus is on Clare and the likes of Tony Kelly: “He (Tony Kelly) is a fantastic player - he has speed, left and right, incredible ball striker, very accurate, a super reader of the play.

“He’s an exceptional hurler but he is not the only hurler in Clare. They have dozens of superb hurlers at all age levels - I’ve seen it at schools level this year, players who didn’t even make the Clare U20s or minors.

“They are a quality side and are the top of the group in Munster and deservingly so and gave some of the best performances to date and it’s up to us now to try and find a performance.”

Clare’s dismissal of Waterford in the last round-robin game, winning by twelve points, is exhibit A for Kiely: “An incredible performance against a team everyone believed were one of the best sides in the country.

“You have to stand back and say yes, that’s a very credible campaign they have had to date, so we have a real massive challenge on our hands. We have to go after it.”