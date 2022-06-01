O'Brien: Running game worked a treat against Kingdom

Cork manager Michael O’Brien hailed the “massive performance” of his young charges in both overturning and avenging last month’s 14-point semi-final defeat to Kerry.

The back-to-back Munster MFC winning manager said the extra game Cork got, as a result of the Kerry hammering, instilled a confidence and momentum that contributed to this incredible Munster final display.

“The extra game against Tipperary helped us. We got our momentum going against Tipperary. The buzz and momentum in the whole camp really lifted after the Tipp win because when you score 3-20, you know you can play. Because of that, they were coming here convinced of a massive performance, and that is what we got,” said O’Brien.

“From one to 15 and the five subs that came on, everyone had a massive performance. It wasn't just one or two players; it was a real team effort and that is the best and most important thing out of it.” O’Brien commended his players for how they exploited their numerical advantage to mine the two second half goals that settled the verdict.

“Our key was that we were going to run at them. And when we did that, we created loads of space because they play with a lot of guys behind the 45, but when you run at them, you create the space.

“We moved the ball from side to side and had runners all the time. That's our whole thing, to run hard at them. It worked a treat this evening.

“It is a case that the confidence of the whole team is very high at the moment, and we just have to keep that confidence up. You are going into a massive game against Derry on Saturday week, so we have to turn around now and get organised for Derry.”