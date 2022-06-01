Cork crowned Munster champions after 11-point victory over Kerry

Cork 3-11 Kerry 0-9

Even allowing for the vagaries of the U17 age grade, this was a quite sensational turnaround by the Cork minor footballers.

Three weeks ago in Tralee, Kerry had 14 points to spare over Cork in the Munster semi-final. This evening at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork dished out an 11-point hammering to complete the county’s first set of back-to-back provincial titles at minor level in 22 years.

And just to spare you the maths, that’s a 25-point swing in Cork's favour in the space of 20 days.

As we said at the outset, quite sensational.

Most of the damage was done in a first half performance that had Cork 1-9 to 0-5 ahead at the break and one that is dealt with further down, but it was in the second period where Cork made absolutely certain of the result against the 14-man visitors.

Cork had extended their interval advantage to eight when Kerry centre-back Darragh O’Connor received a straight red card for an off the ball challenge on 35 minutes.

And while Kerry did kick the next two points to pare the deficit back to eight, their challenge petered out thereafter. James Costello's side managed just one point from play in the second half an hour.

Twice Kerry were caught on the break for two Cork goals, Alan O’Connell finishing the first on 45 minutes, with Brian Hayes’ kick a near carbon copy less than two minutes later.

The green flag brace left the scoreline reading 3-10 to 0-7 in Cork’s favour, a scarcely believable scenario in the context of what had happened on May 12 at Austin Stack Park.

It was that 1-16 to 0-5 result that contributed to Kerry cutting a stunned bunch as they retreated to the dressing-room at half-time, the overwhelming favourites finding themselves not just behind, but a full seven points behind.

It was a superb first half showing from Cork, and that’s ever before comparing it to their insipid display in Tralee and the improvements made in the space of three short weeks.

It was a first half where the hosts could do no wrong. Even their opening goal spoke of an evening where Cork were getting every bounce of the ball going. A booming effort from out the field by midfielder Colm Gillespie on 26 minutes came back down off the post, the rebound falling kindly to corner-forward Hayes who buried past Shay O’Meara.

Gillespie’s earlier two kicks at the Kerry posts, both also launched from out on the Boreenmanna Road, had sailed straight and through, the Aghabullogue youngster playing a captain’s role in this Cork rebellion.

Then again, Cork had several bright notes across a first half where their directness and intent was unrecognisable from their ponderous and aimless play three weeks ago.

Hayes, along with his goal, kicked a hattrick of points, two of those from the placed ball, with Ed Myers, Alan O’Connell, and Olan O’Donovan also putting a scoring finish to the end of purposeful Cork plays.

Half-back Darragh O’Donovan was another to write his name onto the first half scoresheet, the Bishopstown youngster producing a number of incisive forays into the opposition end of the field.

Kerry, by contrast, were neither incisive nor direct. To be frank, they were downright sloppy in the scoring zone, time and again coughing up cheap turnovers through lax and easily telegraphed handpasses.

Cork, mind, do deserve credit for the defensive pressure applied as Fionn Murphy and Paddy Lane were both called for travelling amid a swarm of red shirts.

Cork, who will now play Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final on Saturday week, kicked just one wide across the hour.

As for Kerry, who will meet Ulster champions Tyrone, can they do as Cork did and recover from a bruising defeat.

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes (2–3, 0-2 frees); A O’Connell (1-2); E Myers (0-1 free); C Gillespie (0-2 each); D O’Donovan, O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: C Dillon (0-2, 0-2 frees); J O’Sullivan, J Clifford (0-1 free), P Lane, D O’Sullivan, D Allman, I O’Sullivan (0-1 free), D O’Connor (0-1 each).

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); M O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues), G Daly (Mallow), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Geary (Kilshannig), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); M Kelleher (Mallow), E Myers (Naomh Abán), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: K McCarthy (Carrigaline) for O’Brien (40 mins, inj); N O’Leary (Douglas) for Geary, A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for Kelleher (both 46); J Burke (Douglas) for Cullinane (49); B O’Sullivan (Adrigole) for O’Donovan (54).

KERRY: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), L Evans (Keel), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), D O’Connor (Kenmare), J O’Sullivan (Brosna); F Murphy (Rathmore), T Ashe (Aunascaul); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), D O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), J Clifford (St Michael’s, Foilmore); P Lane (Austin Stacks), C Dillon (Duagh), D Allman (Kenmare).

Subs: I O’Sullivan (St Michael’s Foilmore) for Allman (HT); D O’Connor (Beaufort) for Ashe (42); E Boyle (Ballyduff) for Lane (49); J Burke (Laune Rangers) for Clifford, P Moynihan (Rathmore) for J O’Sullivan (both 57).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).