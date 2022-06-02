Eric Leen: Kerry would 'thrive' on trying to beat Tipp in play-off

Kerry defender Eric Leen says they'll embrace the opportunity to play Tipperary in a Munster SHC promotion/relegation play-off if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Antrim will gain automatic promotion to next year's Leinster championship if they beat the Kingdom on Saturday though in the event of a Kerry win, they'd have to overcome the lowest ranked Munster county, Tipp, in a play-off to be upgraded for 2023.

Speaking in Croke Park at the launch of the final, Antrim's Eoghan Campbell described the situation as 'an absolute joke' and said that if the Saffrons found themselves in that position, 'I'd nearly refuse to play Tipperary'.

But Leen said the situation is 'out of our control' and is an issue he hasn't given much consideration to.

"Yeah, it's another game for us," said Leen, comparing the encounter to their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Cork or Wexford.

"We want to be playing those big games. Even having a qualifier there with either Wexford or Cork, seriously looking forward to that as well. If we do have to play Tipperary in what's considered a relegation play-off, it would be another great day out and we'll thrive on trying to beat them."

Asked if he believes the Munster championship is the right place for Kerry, Leen responded with a simple but definite, "Yeah".

Leen agreed it would be a tough ask to be competitive in the company of the current Munster championship teams.

"Oh it would, yeah, it might be tough for a couple of years, or even if we had to go back down, but are you going to improve if you're not playing against the best?

"There has to come a stage where we're a team in Munster and have to play in Munster. We want to be up there playing with the best and we'll find out where we are then."

Antrim's Campbell was forthright with his opinion on the Munster promotion/relegation situation.

"If I was from Kerry and I won on Saturday, I'd probably...I'd nearly refuse to play Tipperary," said Campbell.

"It's an absolute joke really that they would have to play Tipperary in a relegation battle when they could just go into it (Munster) to make up six and make it even with Leinster.

"That's really the bottom line. I don't see why they should have to do it. Obviously, they're probably not going to refuse to play it, a big day against Tipperary, and Tipperary probably reeling from the performances they've had.

"They're probably going to have a break while Kerry would be going in a bit sharper, but they shouldn't have to play it really."