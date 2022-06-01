Chris Kelly set for Cork championship debut with Martin recovery unlikely

Chris Kelly is set to make his championship debut for the Cork footballers in Saturday’s qualifier at home to Louth as it is “highly unlikely” that first-choice goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin will be fit to resume his place between the sticks.

Martin is still battling the groin injury that saw him substituted 24 minutes into the county’s Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry four weeks ago, with management not expecting the Nemo Rangers shot-stopper to win his race against the clock.

Dylan Foley replaced Martin on the evening of the Kerry defeat, but in the likely event that Martin is not available for selection this weekend, it will be Foley’s Éire Óg clubmate, Chris Kelly, who is handed the number one shirt for the sink-or-swim first-round qualifier.

Kelly started Cork’s Round 3 and 4 games in the Allianz League earlier this year, against Derry and Galway respectively, but had to be subbed off towards the end of the Galway defeat because of injury.

The quad injury meant he was not part of the matchday 26 for Cork’s championship opener. Kelly has since returned to full training, however, and has been showing well ahead of Saturday’s visit of Mickey Harte’s Louth.

“It is highly unlikely that we'll be using him,” said Cork selector Des Cullinane of Martin.

“I know we said that in respect of Ian Maguire before the Kerry game but taking a chance with a goalkeeper is much different to taking a chance with an outfield player.

“Chris [Kelly] is back in and doing well. He played in all our matches over the last couple of weeks, we played a lot of internal matches and Chris was very good. Very happy with him, as we were Dylan. In fairness to Dylan, he came on in a hard place the last day and we couldn't fault him.”

Brian Hartnett is definitely ruled out, the midfielder suffering his second hamstring injury of the season in recent weeks. Injury reduced Hartnett’s League involvement to 11 minutes at the end of Cork’s Round 7 win over Offaly, with the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner again coming off the bench against Kerry.

Cullinane also reported that Saturday’s game has come too soon for Liam O’Donovan (hamstring), Killian O’Hanlon (calf), and Conor Corbett (cruciate).

“There are positives in that Seán Powter was injured, but he's back. Maguire was carrying a hand injury going into the Kerry game, that has cleared up now too and he is going well.”

Because of the remedial work on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch in the wake of the two Ed Sheeran concerts in late April, the Cork footballers have not had the opportunity to train at the venue ahead of the Louth qualifier.

“We were down at the gym on Tuesday night, and looking out at the pitch, it looks fabulous. The earliest it could be available is Saturday. We might get on it for a few kicks between now and Saturday, and that's fine as we are not doing a whole pile this week. We trained very, very hard for the past fortnight and are kinda winding down now at this stage as the game nears.”