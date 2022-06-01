McKaigue: Ulster teams at a disadvantage compared to other provinces 

Ulster title winning Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue is standing over his claim that the provincial system is 'broken'.

The 32-year-old, who has remarkably played in all four league finals throughout a topsy-turvy career with Derry, from divisions 1 to 4, finally experienced a provincial title success on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland series, McKaigue described Derry's first title since 1998 as 'unbelievably special' but said it doesn't change the fact that the current system is not fit for purpose.

On the same weekend that Derry overcame Donegal, Dublin hammered Kildare in another one-sided Leinster final while Kerry put 1-28 on the board in the Munster decider at Limerick's expense.

"It's difficult to know what I'd replace it with but I've put my cards on the table with this one - our system is broken and it needs to be fixed, regardless of how special it was for us on Sunday," said McKaigue.

"I still think we can do better with the system and I think we can make it a more attractive proposition and a better model with higher quality teams.

"You look at it for the overall health of the competition. As special as it was, I think the teams in Ulster are at a disadvantage compared to other provinces and how competitive it is.

"Opinions are great but the reality is that Monaghan, Tyrone, Donegal and Armagh, all Ulster, all Division 1, and then Derry and Down, albeit Down were relegated, but that's six out of the province in Division 1 or 2.

"There is no other province to my knowledge that can boast that same record so it's competitive to say the least and that's grand to a certain extent but it's not great if you are beaten in the first round.

"We have drawn Tyrone and Donegal how many times over the last decade, and that makes things harder."

Derry beat Tyrone in the Ulster championship though both teams still needed to win two games after that to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Going the direct route through the notoriously difficult Ulster championship could yet cost Derry.

"It's hugely satisfying when you have won it but I don't know how it can be deemed as fair if, as it has been with us, you're drawn with Tyrone, drawn with Donegal, teams that have been dominant, the top three or four teams in the country each year," continued McKaigue.

"It's not really a great system when you are comparing it with other provincies who get it slightly easier at times.

"A freshness is needed too and some way to incorporate the provincial system within that and use it as a grading, or as a seeding format perhaps.

"But I think it would be a wee bit untruthful if we all didn't admit that a change in the system is needed at this stage."

McKaigue also hit back at those who have criticised the quality of Sunday's Ulster decider which amounted to stalemate for long spells between two counter-attacking units.

"Sometimes we fall short in terms of portraying our game into something it's not always," said McKaigue. "Look at the crowds now going to the games, I think the game is in a really good health and I know all the boys and girls that I know of want to be playing GAA. I think GAA in Derry, and I do believe in Ulster and beyond, is in really good health at the minute. I honestly do believe that.

"Sunday was a game where the stakes were so high that teams were unwilling to take so many risks and teams were so well set up."