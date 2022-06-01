McKernan: 'We weren't holding ourselves to the high standards that we were last year'

Tyrone defender Michael McKernan admits the All-Ireland champions have to improve their discipline if they're to hold onto the Sam Maguire Cup.

The struggling Red Hands face Armagh in Round 1 of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Sunday and if they lose their season will be over.

When the sides met in the National League in early February, four Tyrone players - McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary - were dismissed following a melee, along with Armagh's Greg McCabe.

Reigning Footballer of the Year McGeary was also sent off in the Round 1 win over Monaghan while Hampsey picked up another red in the defeat to Dublin.

The indiscipline continued on into the Championship with Conor McKenna red carded against both Fermanagh and Derry, though the first of those sanctions was lifted following an appeal.

All-Star midfielder Brian Kennedy saw red against Fermanagh too for petulantly kicking out at Gareth McKinless.

"We prepared the way we did last year but we knew throughout the league that the discipline was maybe not where it was last year, with the red cards," said McKernan.

"Even basic skills, tackling and stuff like that, giving the ball away, we maybe weren't holding ourselves to the high standards that we were last year.

"We had a red card against Fermanagh and we had a red card against Derry so that's one of the major things that we're looking at. It's maybe shown a lack of focus as well as discipline. That's one of the main things that we're looking at and trying to improve on."

Tyrone did start the defence of the Ulster title with a seven-point win over Fermanagh in mid-April though defender McKernan wasn't impressed with the display. And Derry exposed all of Tyrone's deficiencies with a 1-18 to 0-10 quarter-final win, dumping the All-Ireland holders into the qualifiers.

"Even with the Fermanagh game, we weren't at the level but we got through it thankfully," said McKernan. "Then with Derry, Derry just taught us a lesson that day. But look, we've had five or six weeks of hard training since then. We've reviewed our season to date and we've looked at the discipline aspect, the basic skills and our concentration within games. Yeah, there's been a lot to work on over the last few weeks and hopefully we'll get back up to the level we were at last year."

McKernan is hoping that the extended break since the Derry defeat, allied to the recruitment of several All-Ireland winning U-20 players, including U-20 Player of the Year Ruairi Canavan, will result in a different Tyrone from here on.

Returning to the Athletic Grounds, where the melee took place between the teams back in February, could give Armagh an edge.

"It's not a nice place for any team to go to," acknowledged McKernan. "Their fans get behind them and the last game will be in the back of our minds probably. We've played them twice this year and they've beaten us twice. We know the challenge that we're faced by. But look, it's something to look forward to, for us, for Tyrone fans, for Armagh fans."

Tyrone were hamstrung before the season even began by the departures of five players - Tiernan McCann, Ronan O'Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy - from the panel. "Those boys all had personal reasons for stepping away, a lot of them were getting married or moving into homes," said McKernan. "I think there's still a strong panel. Those boys were leaving, they had their time and it was just their time to move on. There are new boys coming through and they're pushing it on now."