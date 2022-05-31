Dublin's Lauren Magee ends her Australian adventure 

Magee, a key cog in the Dubs’ engine room for all of their All-Ireland four-in-a-row run from 2018 to 2021, played 11 games in two seasons with the Demons, where she joined up with her fellow Blues Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy.
Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 08:33
Dublin powerhouse, Lauren Magee’s stint with Melbourne has come to an end, with the club declaring that she had opted to focus entirely on her inter-county career.

Although the new collective bargaining agreement has almost doubled wages, it comes as the competition has developed with more teams and a longer season.

That has made committing to both codes very difficult, if not yet impossible, depending on the cooperation between AFLW and LGFA managements involved.

McEvoy stepped away at the end of the 2021 campaign and subsequently retired from the inter-county scene.

Goldrick remains a key operator in both hemispheres and was instrumental as Melbourne reached the AFL Grand Final, won by Ailish Considine’s Adelaide Crows.

Magee did not make the match-day squad however, but the decision to finish up in the AFLW was entirely hers, according to Melbourne list manager, Todd Patterson.

“It’s always challenging for international athletes, so we are fully supportive of Lauren’s decision to step away from AFLW,” Melbourne list manager Todd Patterson said.

“We thank Lauren for all that she sacrificed in trying to learn a new game a long way from home. We wish her all the best in her future pursuits, particularly with Dublin.” 

