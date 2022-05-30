Maughan relishing 'fanfare and excitement' of New York in Tullamore

Prebooked flights and arrangements mean New York’s inaugural Tailteann Cup game against Offaly this weekend takes place on Saturday afternoon (2pm).
While the other three all-provincial quarter-finals in the competition have been organised for Sunday, New York’s had to be scheduled a day earlier as they are due to return to the US on Sunday.
Having had byes they passed the preliminary and first round stages and now face an Offaly team who are coming off the back of two consecutive victories against Wexford and Wicklow.
After beating Tipperary, Carlow host Westmeath in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday (2pm). Leitrim entertain neighbours Sligo in Carrick-on-Shannon at 3pm on Sunday. In Enniskillen, Fermanagh and Cavan’s quarter-final throws in at 4pm.
The semi-finals, due to take on June 19, are not geographically split as the past two draws have been.
Those last four matches will be the only matches across the championship taking place that Sunday – the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals and MHC semi-finals are scheduled for the previous day.
The draw means three provinces will be represented in the last four after Munster’s two representatives Tipperary and Waterford were knocked out in the first and preliminary round respectively.
This weekend marks the second game in a row Offaly will play in Tullamore and manager John Maughan hopes to build on the momentum from the recent wins.
"
I’m looking forward to the fanfare and the excitement of New York coming to Tullamore," he said to
RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “
"I’m very, very happy to have a home game first of all. We’re thrilled to be in the Tailteann Cup, it’s a great competition.
“We’ve got two victories, a good victory over Wicklow and last weekend down against Wexford. We’re delighted to be progressing along and we were eagerly anticipating the draw this morning, a bit excited and nervous so it’s great to have a home draw and we’re looking forward to next weekend."
New York entered the Tailteann Cup after their four-point defeat to Sligo in the Connacht SFC preliminary round game in Gaelic Park in mid-April. Their indigenous team competes in the All-Ireland junior football championship here on Friday, July 8 when they face British finalists London or Warwickshire with the final taking place two days later.
New York will again be part of the altered Tailteann Cup next year but will have a bye to the knock-out stages where they will be drawn against one of the four second-placed teams from the round-robin section.
Meanwhile, Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy has condemned Colm O'Rourke's criticism of Michael Murphy prior to Sunday's Ulster SFC final defeat to Donegal. "It was bizarre,” Molloy told the Donegal News. “For God’s sake, how anyone can question the credentials of Michael is truly beyond me. No matter where I go in this country, Kerry, Dublin or wherever, everyone wants to talk abut Murphy and the legend that he is."
O'Rourke claimed current Donegal skipper Murphy had not played consistently to be considered one of the great footballers, as had been claimed by his former manager Jim McGuinness in an column last week.