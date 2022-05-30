Maughan relishing 'fanfare and excitement' of New York in Tullamore

Prebooked flights and arrangements mean New York’s inaugural Tailteann Cup game against Offaly this weekend takes place on Saturday afternoon (2pm).

While the other three all-provincial quarter-finals in the competition have been organised for Sunday, New York’s had to be scheduled a day earlier as they are due to return to the US on Sunday.

Having had byes they passed the preliminary and first round stages and now face an Offaly team who are coming off the back of two consecutive victories against Wexford and Wicklow.

After beating Tipperary, Carlow host Westmeath in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday (2pm). Leitrim entertain neighbours Sligo in Carrick-on-Shannon at 3pm on Sunday. In Enniskillen, Fermanagh and Cavan’s quarter-final throws in at 4pm.

The semi-finals, due to take on June 19, are not geographically split as the past two draws have been.

Those last four matches will be the only matches across the championship taking place that Sunday – the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals and MHC semi-finals are scheduled for the previous day.

The draw means three provinces will be represented in the last four after Munster’s two representatives Tipperary and Waterford were knocked out in the first and preliminary round respectively.

This weekend marks the second game in a row Offaly will play in Tullamore and manager John Maughan hopes to build on the momentum from the recent wins.