New York heading for Tullamore in Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

New York will make their Tailteann Cup debut against Offaly in Tullamore in this weekend’s quarter-finals.
All of the other three last-eight games are all-provincial fixtures - Fermanagh will host Cavan, Leitrim entertain Sligo and Carlow welcome Westmeath to Netwatch Cullen Park.
New York’s trip here comes via a bye in the preliminary and first-rounds. They lost their Connacht SFC preliminary round game to Sligo by four points in Gaelic Park in April.
With the exit of Tipperary at the hands of Carlow yesterday, there is no Munster team remaining in the competition.
The Central Competitions Control Committee will confirm times and dates for the games later today with the semi-finals scheduled as the only championship games on June 19.
Northern section: Leitrim v Sligo, Fermanagh v Cavan.
Southern section: Carlow v Westmeath, Offaly v New York.