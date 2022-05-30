Declan Bonner: 'Not easy but we have to get back on the horse'

The last time Derry won an Ulster title, Declan Bonner had a ringside seat too.

Back in 1998, a squelchy sort of day, Bonner was only 32 and manager of Donegal when a goal from Joe Brolly in the 24th second of injury time stole the Anglo-Celt Cup for the Oak Leaf County.

Those were the days before the qualifiers offered a safety net and although Donegal now have that avenue in two weeks’ time, there will be significant details in the examination of Derry’s 1-16 to 1-14 extra-time victory.

“Being beaten in an Ulster final is difficult,” Bonner said behind the Gerry Arthurs Stand afterwards. “We knew it was going to go down to the wire and ultimately it did. Derry got their scores in extra time to put them over the line and fair play to them to come through a difficult route. We have to dust ourselves down and look at what’s ahead of us in the qualifiers.”

The contest was cagey, although it was gripping at the same time, like two heavyweights pulling themselves from the corner stool for the final few rounds.

“It was a war of attrition, the goals were big scores in the game and when Derry got theirs in the first half that was big,” Bonner added. “We were down five at one stage but lads really got stuck in and at the start of the second half the goal was important to us. When we were two ahead I thought we could have kicked on, but we didn’t kick as well as we normally would have and again it’s the small margins. You’ve got to take those scores and we didn’t take them, Derry ultimately came out on top.”

The score was still level in the second period of extra-time when points from Shane McGuigan, Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass got Derry over the line.

Although stressing he wasn’t digging for excuses, in the end, losing their best player in Peadar Mogan was a blow. Michael Langan was also forced off, while Michael Murphy was hobbling late on. Those will be assessed in the coming days.

“They cramped up and some players picked up niggles,” Bonner said. “They were two big players for us. Peadar was outstanding, especially in the first half. But listen, we're not going to make any excuses. It was a hard-fought Ulster Championship final.

“I've always said that the Ulster Championship is the only championship really in terms of what you get and that proved that again out there. By the time half-time in extra-time came we had used our three subs. We just couldn't get anyone else back on the pitch.

“That's just the way it is. We have to move on. It's not easy but we have to get back on the horse by the end of the week.”