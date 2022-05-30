Niall Carew says Carlow played to their strengths in Tipperary win

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Carlow 1-12 Tipperary 1-10

Carlow manager Niall Carew said playing to their strengths helped secure a memorable Tailteann Cup win.

Niall Hickey's goal just before half-time ultimately separated the sides as unfancied Carlow dumped the 2020 Munster champions out of the competition.

Back in March, Tipp had 11 points to spare when the counties met in Division 4 of the National League.

But the Barrowsiders fully deserved this win at Netwatch Cullen Park as they came from behind to advance to the quarter-final draw.

They only took the lead for the first time in the 49th minute when Colm Hulton hit one of two crucial points.

They stayed ahead from there on with Jamie Clarke and Seanie Bambrick also contributing vital scores.

It's the end of the line for David Power's Tipp but Carlow will be in the southern section draw with Offaly, Westmeath and New York.

"We have a good bit of pace and we felt that we'd get at Tipperary that way, that we'd use it," said Carlow boss Carew. "We played to our strengths. We had to give up the kick-outs. We didn't have the big men around the middle eight to compete so we gave up the kick-outs for that reason.

"We decided to really run them into the ground as much as we could and we did that well."

Carew hailed a potentially transformative win for the county.

"I know people talk about A, B, C and D competitions, whatever you want to call it, but it's not about winning trophies, it's about days like this," said the former Waterford and Sligo manager.

"Sure, you'd love to get a medal or a trophy at the end of it all but for us, this will propel us forward. And for all the kids that were there, they'll remember it and it'll ensure they want to play for Carlow going forward."

Tipp, missing injured duo Robbie Kiely and Bill Maher, led 1-5 to 0-4, thanks in part to Martin Kehoe's 10th minute goal, when Conall Kennedy hit the post with a rifled shot.

Moments later, Carlow grabbed their goal, a six-point swing which left Tipp just a point up at half-time instead of, potentially, seven.

Carlow rode that momentum to outscore Tipp by 0-8 to 0-4 in the closing 25 minutes or so.

"We just never got going," said Tipp manager Power. "I can't really put my finger on it. The most disappointing thing for me is that we haven't really kicked on since the league final.

"Even the league final itself, I thought we could and maybe should have won that game. The Championship then has been a poor one, and that's including the win over Waterford. We've just been poor. That's something we're going to have to look at."

Scorers for Carlow: N Hickey (1-0); E Ruth, R Dunphy, C Hulton, J Clarke (0-2 each); C Doyle, D Foley (1 free), S Bambrick, C Crowley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: M Kehoe (1-0); C Sweeney (0-3, 2 frees); S O'Connor (2 frees), L McGrath (0-2 each); J Kennedy, Sean O'Connell, Shane O'Connell (0-1 each).

Carlow: C Cunningham; D Curran, M Bambrick, L Roberts; S Clarke, S Bambrick, C Doyle; E Ruth, J Clarke; J Moore, N Hickey, D O'Brien; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley.

Subs: R Dunphy for O'Brien (8); S Buggy for Doyle (47); C Lomax for Moore (68); J McCabe for S Bambrick (70).

Tipperary: M O'Reilly; J Feehan, Shane O'Connell, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, Sean O'Connell; C Kennedy, M Russell; M Kehoe, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O'Shea, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.

Subs: S Quirke for O'Connor (h/t); L McGrath for Russell and J Lonergan for Kehoe (51); J Harney for Sean O'Connell (56); S O'Brien for Doyle (62).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).