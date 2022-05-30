Niall Carew says Carlow played to their strengths in Tipperary win

Niall Hickey's goal just before half-time ultimately separated the sides as unfancied Carlow dumped the 2020 Munster champions out of the competition
Niall Carew says Carlow played to their strengths in Tipperary win

Tailteann Cup Round 1, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow 29/5/2022. Carlow vs Tipperary. Carlow's Darragh Foley celebrates winning. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 07:35
Paul Keane, Netwatch Cullen Park

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Carlow 1-12 Tipperary 1-10

Carlow manager Niall Carew said playing to their strengths helped secure a memorable Tailteann Cup win.

Niall Hickey's goal just before half-time ultimately separated the sides as unfancied Carlow dumped the 2020 Munster champions out of the competition.

Back in March, Tipp had 11 points to spare when the counties met in Division 4 of the National League.

But the Barrowsiders fully deserved this win at Netwatch Cullen Park as they came from behind to advance to the quarter-final draw.

They only took the lead for the first time in the 49th minute when Colm Hulton hit one of two crucial points.

They stayed ahead from there on with Jamie Clarke and Seanie Bambrick also contributing vital scores.

It's the end of the line for David Power's Tipp but Carlow will be in the southern section draw with Offaly, Westmeath and New York.

"We have a good bit of pace and we felt that we'd get at Tipperary that way, that we'd use it," said Carlow boss Carew. "We played to our strengths. We had to give up the kick-outs. We didn't have the big men around the middle eight to compete so we gave up the kick-outs for that reason.

"We decided to really run them into the ground as much as we could and we did that well."

Carew hailed a potentially transformative win for the county.

"I know people talk about A, B, C and D competitions, whatever you want to call it, but it's not about winning trophies, it's about days like this," said the former Waterford and Sligo manager.

"Sure, you'd love to get a medal or a trophy at the end of it all but for us, this will propel us forward. And for all the kids that were there, they'll remember it and it'll ensure they want to play for Carlow going forward."

Tipp, missing injured duo Robbie Kiely and Bill Maher, led 1-5 to 0-4, thanks in part to Martin Kehoe's 10th minute goal, when Conall Kennedy hit the post with a rifled shot.

Moments later, Carlow grabbed their goal, a six-point swing which left Tipp just a point up at half-time instead of, potentially, seven.

Carlow rode that momentum to outscore Tipp by 0-8 to 0-4 in the closing 25 minutes or so.

"We just never got going," said Tipp manager Power. "I can't really put my finger on it. The most disappointing thing for me is that we haven't really kicked on since the league final.

"Even the league final itself, I thought we could and maybe should have won that game. The Championship then has been a poor one, and that's including the win over Waterford. We've just been poor. That's something we're going to have to look at."

Scorers for Carlow: N Hickey (1-0); E Ruth, R Dunphy, C Hulton, J Clarke (0-2 each); C Doyle, D Foley (1 free), S Bambrick, C Crowley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: M Kehoe (1-0); C Sweeney (0-3, 2 frees); S O'Connor (2 frees), L McGrath (0-2 each); J Kennedy, Sean O'Connell, Shane O'Connell (0-1 each).

Carlow: C Cunningham; D Curran, M Bambrick, L Roberts; S Clarke, S Bambrick, C Doyle; E Ruth, J Clarke; J Moore, N Hickey, D O'Brien; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley.

Subs: R Dunphy for O'Brien (8); S Buggy for Doyle (47); C Lomax for Moore (68); J McCabe for S Bambrick (70).

Tipperary: M O'Reilly; J Feehan, Shane O'Connell, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, Sean O'Connell; C Kennedy, M Russell; M Kehoe, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O'Shea, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.

Subs: S Quirke for O'Connor (h/t); L McGrath for Russell and J Lonergan for Kehoe (51); J Harney for Sean O'Connell (56); S O'Brien for Doyle (62).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).

More in this section

Derry v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Declan Bonner: 'Not easy but we have to get back on the horse'
Derry v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Derry's time comes on exhausting afternoon in Clones
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Wins for Wexford, Wicklow and Clare in Ladies Intermediate Championship
Louth v Antrim - Allianz Football League Division 4 North Round 1

McGinley steps down as Antrim boss

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices