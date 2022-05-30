Pádraic Joyce challenges Shane Walsh to produce on biggest days

That Galway’s was a collective effort greatly pleased Pádraic Joyce. To have become the first Galway team in 112 years to lose four Connacht finals in-a-row would have been “devastating” and so it delighted the manager that each player put their hand to the pump to ensure such a cruel fate was avoided.

All bar one of Joyce’s front eight found the target from play, while further back, the constant and piercing runs of Dylan McHugh and Cillian McDaid were at the root of so many of these Galway scores.

And complementing this 75% conversation rate were the 14 turnovers they forced in a display that ticked several boxes.

“Delighted with the victory,” began Joyce, who was tasting Connacht final success as a manager for the first time.

“The lads were super all day and even though there was only three points in it at the end, I thought we were the better team all the way through.

“It’s great to see your main players play well in a final, that’s what finals are about. In fairness to the lads, they put in a huge effort all year. To have lost four Connacht finals in a row would have been devastating for us. It’s great to win it.”

Top of the class was Shane Walsh with his 1-6 contribution, but Joyce has challenged his talisman to reproduce this form when Galway hit Croke Park in four weeks’ time for an All-Ireland quarter-final.

“He’s one of the best footballers I’ve ever seen playing, but Shane knows himself that he has to produce these performances in the big games and then he’ll get more national recognition. But talent-wise, he has two feet, unbelievable talent and pace; he’s just such an enigma.

“While Shane is an exceptional player and every team needs one or two exceptional players, you need the whole team playing as a group, as well, and they did that today.”

Losing manager Anthony Cunningham lamented his team’s low energy levels and lack of drive.

“We probably didn’t attack the game as much as we wanted to, early on in particular. With the breeze in the first half, to go in six points down was disappointing.”