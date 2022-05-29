Niall Keane goal crucial as Carlow shock Tipperary

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Carlow 1-12 Tipperary 1-10

Niall Hickey's goal ultimately separated the teams at Netwatch Cullen Park as Carlow sprung a Tailteann Cup surprise by dumping Tipperary out.

Tipp beat Carlow by a double scores, 11-point tally on their way to Allianz League promotion back in March but it was a different story this time as the hosts put in a huge second-half performance to secure their quarter-final spot.

They will go into tomorrow morning's open draw for the southern section along with Round 1 winners Offaly and Westmeath while New York also enter the competition at this stage.

Carlow didn't actually take the lead until the 49th minute when Colm Hulton pointed but never looked back after that and finished 2020 Munster champions Tipp off impressively.

Carlow went with a dozen of the lineup that lost out to Louth in the Leinster championship in Navan five weeks ago.

Injury ruled out key defender Jordan Morrissey while visitors Tipp - still without injured duo Robbie Kiely and Bill Maher - had 13 of the team that lined out in the six-point Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick a fortnight ago.

Carlow had the wind advantage initially and carved out enough chances to open up a significant lead but blasted nine first-half wides.

That was partly why the game remained scoreless until the 10th minute though it was perhaps worth waiting for from Tipp's perspective as Martin Kehoe struck to the net.

Jack Kennedy's shot was initially blocked by Ross Dunphy, who came on after just eight minutes for the injured Darragh O'Brien, though Kehoe was well placed to boot home the rebound.

The strike energised Tipp who added points from Conor Sweeney and Sean O'Connor to move 1-2 to 0-2 clear and they would stretch the margin out to four points approaching half-time.

Hickey's 32nd minute goal for Carlow, when Darragh Foley tipped down a long ball in from the highly effective Mikey Bambrick, hauled the hosts back into the game and they trailed by just a point at half-time, 1-5 to 1-4.

Tipp had the wind after the break but all the momentum was with Carlow who drew level for the first time at 1-6 apiece in the 47th minute.

Four Carlow points in a row between the 45th and 50th minutes, left them two points ahead and in pole position for a morale boosting win.

Points from Hulton, Jamie Clarke and Seanie Bambrick left four between the teams at the hour mark and with Tipp having run in all of their subs by that stage, they badly needed something to go their way.

Ultimately they needed a goal but it never arrived and not even a brace of points from sub Liam McGrath could prevent them slipping two a two-point season ending defeat.

Scorers for Carlow: N Hickey (1-0), E Ruth, R Dunphy, C Hulton, J Clarke (0-2), C Doyle, D Foley (1 free), S Bambrick, C Crowley (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: M Kehoe (1-0), C Sweeney (0-3, 2 frees), S O'Connor (2 frees), L McGrath (0-2), J Kennedy, Sean O'Connell, Shane O'Connell (0-1).

Carlow: C Cunningham; D Curran, M Bambrick, L Roberts; S Clarke, S Bambrick, C Doyle; E Ruth, J Clarke; J Moore, N Hickey, D O'Brien; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley.

Subs: R Dunphy for O'Brien (8); S Buggy for Doyle (47); C Lomax for Moore (68); J McCabe for S Bambrick (70).

Tipperary: M O'Reilly; J Feehan, Shane O'Connell, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, Sean O'Connell; C Kennedy, M Russell; M Kehoe, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O'Shea, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.

Subs: S Quirke for O'Connor (h/t); L McGrath for Russell and J Lonergan for Kehoe (51); J Harney for Sean O'Connell (56); S O'Brien for Doyle (62).

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).