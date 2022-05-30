Billy Lee praises Kerry's respect but neither side will learn much

KERRY 1-28 LIMERICK 0-7

Clemency for Billy Lee came in the form of a soft ball question about this result justifying the jettisoned “league as championship” proposal.

After all, the Limerick manager had called for it less than 12 months ago: “It’s the only show in town and it needs to be the only show in town for the future,” he told the Irish Examiner in September of last year.

“The average losing margin in Munster this year was 15 points and to put that in perspective that involved two Division 3 teams and one from Division 4.”

Before Saturday and largely due to Kerry starting out at the semi-final stage and not the quarters as was the case last year, the average difference was 6.5 points. After this record-breaking margin, it jumped to 10 points but Lee wasn’t looking for pity. In fact, he politely rejected it when the rejected Option B was mentioned.

“Not interested in that. It is b******, not interested in it. We have got to look at ourselves today.

“To me that would be deflecting. Let’s face the questions and be honest about it. It is what it is. We all know how these things are set up and let the powers that be decide. I don’t want to be flippant when I say that.”

On the losing side as Kildare manager in last year’s Leinster final, Jack O’Connor was asked about championship structures and gave a withered response. Here on the other side, he wasn’t much in the mood to entertain what a result like this might do for the future of the Munster SFC.

“It’s not my issue. Sure of course people will talk like that but what can you do? We just have to play the games that are in front of us and do as good as we can so that’s for somebody else to decide that.”

Serious questions, though, will be asked as Kerry have won the last two finals by an aggregate total of 46 points. Not even Dublin, despite winning their 12th consecutive Leinster title on Saturday, can boast such a return.

In his two previous terms, O’Connor hardly had it as easy as this in the province. They are now 12 from 13 games this season without conceding a goal from play and his array of attacking options is bountiful but the major concern for them is they could be undercooked.

Aside from the opening 10 minutes of each half, Limerick put up little resistance. O’Connor highlighted Kerry’s early shot conversion rate was poor and two first-half goal chances went a-begging but they were so clinical otherwise, hitting just one second-half wide.

Leading 0-12 to 0-3 at half-time, the 14,587 Fitzgerald Stadium crowd were putting a fork in it. Limerick’s starting attack failed to score from play for the entirety of the game, wing back Cian Sheehan and joint-captain Iain Corbett having some success with their forays forward.

The only goal of the game came in the 48th minute when Kerry worked a kick-out up the field and Paul Geaney found Killian Spillane one-on-one with Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan.

“I’ve a bit of an idea that the Limerick corner-back was gone AWOL there for some reason,” O’Connor recalled.

“I’m not sure where he was but Killian seemed to be inside on his own. It was great that Killian had a good day out. He’s been patiently waiting for his chance for a good while now and kicked 1-3 from play, which is good.”

Six minutes earlier, the industrious Stephen O’Brien was the last of the Kerry attack to score from play. He was one of 11 different contributors for the home side.

“Look, I'm more concerned, more anxious that the inside forwards score,” remarked O’Connor.

“When backs go up to score, it's a bonus. Killian Spillane scored 1-3, I'd say Geaney scored four, Tony (Brosnan) scored three. So you want your finishers getting scores because it's all about confidence. They were other fellas contributing then out the field. Good spread of scorers.”

Lee did feel Kerry showed some mercy to his team in not humiliating them.

“What I would say about Kerry, they’re always respectful of the opposition. They could have kicked another couple of goals today and they took the points. I’ve always known that about Kerry. They don’t tattoo a team when they have them beat, they’re respectful and that's not unnoticed.”

He feels his team have come back from worse. From winning one game in Division 4 in 2018 and two a season later, they followed them with two promotions across the next three years.

“In 2018 when we weren’t even competitive in Division 4, these lads spent the summer working hard behind the scenes. Nobody knew. That was just to try and be competitive in Division 4 and then we went back at it again in 2019.

“Great faith in these guys, back them to the hilt. We are very proud of them. We will take it on the chin and we have to take it on the chin if we want to find improvement going forward and that’s our job as a management team to strive to find that improvement.”

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (0-6, 1 free, 1 45); K Spillane (1-3); P Geaney (0-4, 1 mark); T Brosnan, T O’Sullivan (0-3 each): B Ó Beaglaoich, P Clifford, M Burns (0-2 each); G White, S O’Brien, A Spillane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: C Sheehan (0-3); J Ryan (1 free, 1 45), I Corbett (0-2 each); G Brown (0-1).

KERRY: S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, G O’Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; P Clifford, S O’Shea (c), S O’Brien; K Spillane, P Geaney, T Brosnan.

Subs: D Moran for O’Connor (temp 26-28); A. Spillane for O’Brien, D. Casey for Foley, D Moran for O’Connor (all 51); M Burns for Spillane (53); P Murphy for Morley (56); G Crowley for Ó Beaglaoich (temp 57-f-t).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan (j-c); M Donovan, B Fanning, S O’Dea; C Sheehan, I Corbett (j-c), A Enright; D Treacy, C Fahy; P Maher, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Subs: R Bourke for H Bourke (h-t); G Brown for Maher, T Griffin for Enright, C McSweeney for Nash (all 47); R Childs for Fanning (61).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).