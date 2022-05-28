Cork football roundup: Barrs join 'Collig on top

First defeat of the league campaign for Ballincollig
Cork football roundup: Barrs join 'Collig on top

 

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 23:16
John Coleman

Reigning county champions, St Finbarr’s, joined Ballincollig at the top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Fermoy by 3-8 to 0-6. Eoin McGreevy netted on the stroke of half time to give the Barrs a 1-2 to 0-4 advantage before second-half goals from Enda Dennehy and teenage prodigy Ben O’Connor helped bring the city side to ten points with two rounds to go.

Ballincollig still top the league on score difference despite tasting defeat for the first time this year against St Michael’s. The Blackrock side trailed by one at the break but a goal from Dan Linehan was key as they etched out a 1-8 to 0-10 victory.

Éire Óg are in third spot after they defeated Mallow by 0-15 to 0-10 on Saturday afternoon. Joe Cooper was their best performer, as he hit 0-5 from play while veteran Daniel Goulding kicked 0-4 from placed balls.

Castlehaven made the long journey to Kiskeam on Saturday with a youthful side and came away with the points following their 0-12 to 0-9 win. Mark Collins was their top scorer, Jack O’Neill and Robbie Minihane kicked 0-2 each while Seán O’Sullivan had 0-4 for the Duhallow side.

Elsewhere Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh maintained their good form as two goals from Ben Seartan and one each from Diarmuid Mac Tomáis and Donagh Seartan gave them a 4-9 to 1-11 win over Newcestown.

In Division 1B Cill na Martra moved into second place, behind Nemo Rangers, after they defeated Valley Rovers by 2-12 to 1-12 on Saturday. Mike Ó Deasúna kicked 1-7 for the Gaeltacht side, Ciarán Ó Duinnín hit 1-2 while Eoin Delaney had the goal for the Valleys.

Carbery Rangers moved to within one point of Valleys after they beat Clyda Rovers by 2-10 to 1-11. Alan Jennings and Evan Browne raised the green flags for the Rosscarbery side while Jack O’Regan kicked 0-3.

Meanwhile, goals from Andrew Cotter, Eoin O’Sullivan and Kevin Shanahan gave Douglas a 3-11 to 2-10 win over O’Donovan Rossa while excellent performances from Seán White and David Lowney gave Clonakilty their first win of the campaign as they defeated Carrigaline by 0-17 to 1-10.

More in this section

Longford v Fermanagh - Táilteann Cup Round 1 Ultan Kelm's goal crucial as Fermanagh edge Longford
Amy O'Connor and Ciara Grogan 28/5/2022 Tipp strike late to secure draw; wins for Cork and Galway
Dublin v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Dublin roar into reckoning with first-half demolition of Kildare
Sligo v London - Tailteann Cup Round 1

Sligo thank late penalty save as London pipped in Tailteann thriller

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices