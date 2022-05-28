Cork football roundup: Barrs join 'Collig on top

Reigning county champions, St Finbarr’s, joined Ballincollig at the top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Fermoy by 3-8 to 0-6. Eoin McGreevy netted on the stroke of half time to give the Barrs a 1-2 to 0-4 advantage before second-half goals from Enda Dennehy and teenage prodigy Ben O’Connor helped bring the city side to ten points with two rounds to go.
Ballincollig still top the league on score difference despite tasting defeat for the first time this year against St Michael’s. The Blackrock side trailed by one at the break but a goal from Dan Linehan was key as they etched out a 1-8 to 0-10 victory.
Éire Óg are in third spot after they defeated Mallow by 0-15 to 0-10 on Saturday afternoon. Joe Cooper was their best performer, as he hit 0-5 from play while veteran Daniel Goulding kicked 0-4 from placed balls.
Castlehaven made the long journey to Kiskeam on Saturday with a youthful side and came away with the points following their 0-12 to 0-9 win. Mark Collins was their top scorer, Jack O’Neill and Robbie Minihane kicked 0-2 each while Seán O’Sullivan had 0-4 for the Duhallow side.
Elsewhere Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh maintained their good form as two goals from Ben Seartan and one each from Diarmuid Mac Tomáis and Donagh Seartan gave them a 4-9 to 1-11 win over Newcestown.
In Division 1B Cill na Martra moved into second place, behind Nemo Rangers, after they defeated Valley Rovers by 2-12 to 1-12 on Saturday. Mike Ó Deasúna kicked 1-7 for the Gaeltacht side, Ciarán Ó Duinnín hit 1-2 while Eoin Delaney had the goal for the Valleys.
Carbery Rangers moved to within one point of Valleys after they beat Clyda Rovers by 2-10 to 1-11. Alan Jennings and Evan Browne raised the green flags for the Rosscarbery side while Jack O’Regan kicked 0-3.
Meanwhile, goals from Andrew Cotter, Eoin O’Sullivan and Kevin Shanahan gave Douglas a 3-11 to 2-10 win over O’Donovan Rossa while excellent performances from Seán White and David Lowney gave Clonakilty their first win of the campaign as they defeated Carrigaline by 0-17 to 1-10.