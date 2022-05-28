Cork football roundup: Barrs join 'Collig on top

Reigning county champions, St Finbarr’s, joined Ballincollig at the top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated Fermoy by 3-8 to 0-6. Eoin McGreevy netted on the stroke of half time to give the Barrs a 1-2 to 0-4 advantage before second-half goals from Enda Dennehy and teenage prodigy Ben O’Connor helped bring the city side to ten points with two rounds to go.

Ballincollig still top the league on score difference despite tasting defeat for the first time this year against St Michael’s. The Blackrock side trailed by one at the break but a goal from Dan Linehan was key as they etched out a 1-8 to 0-10 victory.