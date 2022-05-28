Cavan on Easy Street in Tailteann Cup cruise

Tailteann Cup: Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12

Cavan had it all too easy at Kingspan Breffni as they progressed in the Tailteann Cup in front of 3,616 fans.

After a bout of some dreadful shooting by both sides, Down pair Daniel Guinness and Darren O’Hagan combined to put Ruairí O’Hare in for what would prove to be the only goal from point blank range after six minutes.

Cavan engineered just two goal chances in the game with both coming in the first half.

Firstly, James Smith’s exocet ricocheted back off the Down post in the 14th minute and in the 33rd minute, Padraig Faulkner raced through but the full-back’s daisycutter was pushed around the post by the diving Down netminder Kane.

The blues strung together six unanswered points with the minimum of fuss between the 7th and 14th minutes with a gem (12) from Oisín Kiernan the pick of the bunch.

Down lacked inspiration and leadership when Cavan began to cut them adrift with the advance of the second quarter.

The would-be losers were their own worst enemies at times and Barry O’Hagan saw his twice taken penalty saved by stand-out Cavan ‘keeper Raymond Galligan seconds before the interval after encroachment caused the first spot-kick to be re-taken seconds before the short whistle.

Cavan led by 0-13 to 1-3 at the interval and were never out of their comfort zone.

Cavan were on Easy Street in leading by 0-15 to 1-6 when a tremendous 46 metre free by ‘keeper Galligan had even Down boss James McCartan giving it the thumbs up.

The run-in must have been torturous for the Down think-tank and the few dozen Down fans in attendance as Cavan proceeded to compile the points in training session fashion.

Down rang the changes at half-time and replacements Liam Kerr and Andrew Gilmour gave the visitors more punch and invention.

Down’s best spell was arguably the final quarter when they notched six points to Cavan’s eight but the horse had long since bolted.

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-7, 3 45’s ,4f); L Fortune, P Faulkner, K Brady; J McLoughlin, K Clarke, Conor Brady; T Galligan, J Smith (0-2); O Kiernan (0-1), G McKiernan (0-6, 4f), G Smith(0-2); M Reilly, P Lynch(0-4, 1f), Ciarán Brady.

Subs: TE Donohoe (0-1) for M Reilly (48); C Madden for Ciarán Brady (49); N Carolan(0-1) for P Faulkner (55); C Conroy for T Galligan (62); O Brady for J McLoughlin (62).

DOWN: N Kane; P Fegan, A Lynch, T McInerney; D O’Hagan, C Poland, R Magill (0-1); A Doherty (0-1), R O’Hare (1-0); D Guinness, O Murdoch (0-1), P Laverty (0-1); R McCormack (0-1), B O’Hagan (0-3, 1f), N McParland.

Subs: R Burns for N Kane (half time); A Gilmore (0-2, 1f) for R O’Hare (half time); L Kerr (0-2) for N McParland (half time); C Francis for P Fegan (45); P McCarthy for D O’Hagan (58).

Ref: D Gough (Meath)